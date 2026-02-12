Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Prepare For IPL 2026 With DY Patil T20 Tournament Participation

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will begin his Indian Premier League 2026 preparations in the DY Patil T20 tournament after a record-breaking Under-19 World Cup campaign, choosing to stay back and train rather than return home

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indian Premier League 2026 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi DY Patil T20 Tournament Participation
India's batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the ICC men's Under-19 World Cup cricket match between England and India in Harare, Zimbabwe, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Solomon Chingono
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Vaibha Sooryavanshi smashed 175 in the Under-19 World Cup final against Afghanistan

  • He will likely feature in the DY Patil T20 tournament in Mumbai, an IPL warm-up event starting February 23

  • The 14-year-old is currently training at the Rajasthan Royals camp in Talegaon

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will start his preparation for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in earnest. After guiding India to a record-extending sixth ICC Under-19 World Cup title in South Africa, he is reportedly set to feature in the DY Patil T20 tournament in Mumbai.

The 14-year-old, after a series of underwhelming outings, hit a record-breaking 175 in the final against Afghanistan to set up a 100-run victory. The left-handed opener was also adjudged Player of the Tournament.

As per Cricbuzz, the youngster has decided not go home and instead opted to prepare for the IPL. And he will most likely feature for one of the DY Patil sides in the Mumbai T20 tournament, starting February 23.

The DY Patil T20 tournament is known for attracting several high-profile cricketers. Launched in 2003, this annual event takes place just before the start of the IPL season, serving as a veritable warm-up ahead of the marquee league.

"He is currently practising in Talegaon, where the Rajasthan Royals camp is underway. The camp will continue till February 21, after which Sooryavanshi will proceed to Patna and then to his hometown," it quoted, citing a source.

Related Content
Related Content

Sooryavanshi, also spelled Suryavanshi, joined the Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2025 and hit a 35-ball century (101 off 38 balls) against the Gujarat Titans in his debut season to become the youngest centurion in the tournament's history. He now has 252 runs in seven IPL innings.

In his breakout year, Sooryavanshi broke many batting records. In December, he was awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP).

The 19th edition of IPL is scheduled to start on 26 March, three weeks after the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final.

Co-hosts India began their title defence with a 29-run win against the United States of America at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue take on Namibia in their second Group A match in Delhi tonight.

The team will head to Sri Lanka to take on Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday, before facing the Netherlands in Ahmedabad on Wednesday in their final group game.

The two top teams from each group will qualify for the Super 8 stage. The tournament concludes with the final on March 8, to be held in either Ahmedabad or Colombo, depending on Pakistan's performance.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka Vs Oman LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Rathnayake Dismissed; Mendis, Shanaka Score Fifties | SL 199/3 (18)

  2. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Prepare For IPL 2026 With DY Patil T20 Tournament Participation

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan Injured By Jasprit Bumrah Yorker, Sanju Smason To Cover For Abhishek Sharma

  4. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: No Associate Team In Triple-Header; Ashwin Backs Tariq's Action

  5. India Likely Playing XI Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Play In Delhi?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BJP Walks Out of J&K Assembly, Seeks Omar Abdullah’s Apology

  2. Reduced Duties On Apples From US, Other Countries, A Major Setback For Kashmiri Farmers

  3. Pilot Shut Fuel Switches Before Air India Flight Crash In Ahmedabad: Report

  4. Stalin Rules Out Power-Sharing, Says DMK–Congress Alliance Intact

  5. Akhilesh Says UP Budget Not Pro-People, Flags Low Expenditure

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. After Gen-Z Uprisings, Bangladesh & Nepal Take Contrasting Trajectories To Democracy

  2. President Petro Claims Assassination Plot After Helicopter Landing Aborted In Colombia

  3. Bangladesh Elections 2026: Parliamentary Elections Amid Heavy Security And Reforms Referendum

  4. Outlook Explainer: All You Want To Know About Bangladesh’s High-Stakes 2026 Elections

  5. Super Bowl Performance: How Bad Bunny Had Trump Mad With Rage

Latest Stories

  1. Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool Highlights, Premier League 2025-26: Reds End Hosts’ Unbeaten Home Run

  2. Bangladesh Elections: 2026 Polls Are More Than Just Government Formation

  3. Bangladesh Elections 2026: How They Could Redefine Its Democratic Journey

  4. Will Lionel Messi Play In Inter Miami’s MLS 2026 Opener? Hamstring Injury Clouds Availability

  5. South Korean Actor Jung Eun-woo Passes Away At 39; Final Post Raises Concern

  6. Clash in Mirpur As Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election

  7. Trade Union Strike Disrupts Normal Life In Kerala

  8. Sri Lanka Vs Oman LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Rathnayake Dismissed; Mendis, Shanaka Score Fifties | SL 199/3 (18)