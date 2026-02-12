Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Prepare For IPL 2026 With DY Patil T20 Tournament Participation

Vaibha Sooryavanshi smashed 175 in the Under-19 World Cup final against Afghanistan
He will likely feature in the DY Patil T20 tournament in Mumbai, an IPL warm-up event starting February 23
The 14-year-old is currently training at the Rajasthan Royals camp in Talegaon
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will start his preparation for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in earnest. After guiding India to a record-extending sixth ICC Under-19 World Cup title in South Africa, he is reportedly set to feature in the DY Patil T20 tournament in Mumbai.
The 14-year-old, after a series of underwhelming outings, hit a record-breaking 175 in the final against Afghanistan to set up a 100-run victory. The left-handed opener was also adjudged Player of the Tournament.
As per Cricbuzz, the youngster has decided not go home and instead opted to prepare for the IPL. And he will most likely feature for one of the DY Patil sides in the Mumbai T20 tournament, starting February 23.
The DY Patil T20 tournament is known for attracting several high-profile cricketers. Launched in 2003, this annual event takes place just before the start of the IPL season, serving as a veritable warm-up ahead of the marquee league.
"He is currently practising in Talegaon, where the Rajasthan Royals camp is underway. The camp will continue till February 21, after which Sooryavanshi will proceed to Patna and then to his hometown," it quoted, citing a source.
Sooryavanshi, also spelled Suryavanshi, joined the Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2025 and hit a 35-ball century (101 off 38 balls) against the Gujarat Titans in his debut season to become the youngest centurion in the tournament's history. He now has 252 runs in seven IPL innings.
In his breakout year, Sooryavanshi broke many batting records. In December, he was awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP).
The 19th edition of IPL is scheduled to start on 26 March, three weeks after the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final.
Co-hosts India began their title defence with a 29-run win against the United States of America at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue take on Namibia in their second Group A match in Delhi tonight.
The team will head to Sri Lanka to take on Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday, before facing the Netherlands in Ahmedabad on Wednesday in their final group game.
The two top teams from each group will qualify for the Super 8 stage. The tournament concludes with the final on March 8, to be held in either Ahmedabad or Colombo, depending on Pakistan's performance.