India Vs Zimbabwe, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Equals Ayush Mhatre's Fastest Fifty Record - Check

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scores his second half-century of the U-19 Cricket World Cup
He equalled his captain Ayush Mhatre's fastest fifty record in this tournament
Sooryavanshi eventually got out for 52 off 30
Young Indian batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed the third fastest half-century of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 during India's first Super 6 match against co-hosts Zimbabwe. He achieved this in front of a lively crowd at the Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo.
After losing the toss and batting first, India got off to a flying start after despite losing the wicket of opening batter Aaron George for 23 off 16.
Then, skipper Ayush Mhatre walked out to support Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who seemed unfazed by the shifting momentum. At this point, regardless of the age group, it seems as if the left-hand batter cannot stop scoring runs.
Playing in his trademark style, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi completed his half-century off just 24 balls, equalling his captain Ayush Mhatre's record in the on-going ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup edition.
He had a very good chance of converting his half-century into something big, and this is something that he will have to focus on going forward. Regardless, he batted at a strike rate of over 170 and his knock included 4 fours and sixes each.
He was sent back to the dressing room in the last ball of the 11th over for 52 through a soft dismissal by Tatenda Fortune Chimugoro. At the time of writing, India were 206/4 after 30 overs with Abhigyan Kundu (41*) and Vihaan Malhotra (47*) at the crease.
India Vs Zimbabwe, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
India XI: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (C), Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Vedant Trivedi, Ambrish RS, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel and Mohan Manish Udhav
Zimbabwe XI: Nathaniel Hlabangana(w), Dhruv Patel, Kian Blignaut, Webster Madhidhi, Takudzwa Makoni, Leeroy Chiwaula, Simbarashe Mudzengerere, Brandon Senzere(c), Michael Blignaut, Tatenda Chimugoro, Panashe Mazai