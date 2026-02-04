India Vs Afghanistan, ICC U19 World Cup Semi-Final: Sooryavanshi, George Fire IND To Historic Win

India Vs Afghanistan, ICC U19 World Cup Semi-Final: Get match report, toss update and playing XIs for U19 Cricket World Cup semifinal between India and Afghanistan on Wednesday, 4 February, at Harare Sports Club

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Afghanistan Toss Update, ICC U19 World Cup Semi-Final
India U19's Aaron George celebrates his century during the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup match against Afghanistan U19 on February 4, 2026. | Photo: X/cricketworldcup
  • India beat Afghanistan by seven wickets in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 semi-final

  • Afghanistan posted 310/4 after centuries from Faisal Shinozada and Uzairullah Niazai

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Aaron George powered India’s successful chase in 41.1 overs

India booked their place in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 final with a massive seven-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the semi-final at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe on Wednesday, February 4, 2026.

Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first. They posted a formidable total of 310/4, with Faisal Shinozada (110 off 93) and Uzairullah Niazai (101* off 86) scoring centuries. Their 163-run partnership set the tone in this high-scoring encounter, despite Deepesh Devendran and Kanishk Chouhan taking two wickets each.

India’s chase was superb, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi – dropped at 22 – smashing 68 off 33 balls. After his dismissal, fellow opener Aaron George took charge with a brilliant 115 off 104.

Captain Ayush Mhatre added 62 off 59, and Vihaan Malhotra and Vedant Trivedi took India over the line in 41.1 overs, with 53 balls to spare. This was the highest-ever successful chase in the tournament’s history.

This result means that five-time champions India will take on England in the final on February 6. This will also mark India’s 10th appearance in the U19 World Cup – the only country to achieve this feat.

Catch the India vs Afghanistan, U19 Cricket World Cup semi-final highlights.

India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19: Playing XIs

India U19: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (c), Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran.

Afghanistan U19: Osman Sadat, Khalid Ahmadzai, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan (c & wk), Azizullah Miakhil, Abdul Aziz, Khatir Stanikzai, Roohullah Arab, Nooristani Omarzai, andWahidullah Zadran.

Published At:
Tags

