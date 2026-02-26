India Vs Zimbabwe Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights: Hosts Batting First - Check Playing XIs

India meet Zimbabwe in a must-win Super 8 clash of T20 World Cup 2026
India make two changes as Samson, Axar come in for Rinku, Washinton, Windies bring in Tinotenda Maposa for Graeme Cremer
Winner of match would inch closer to semi-finals berth
Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in their crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
With semifinal qualification on the line after the heavy defeat to South Africa, Suryakumar Yadav’s side were put in to bat in what is effectively a must-win encounter for the hosts. India need victories in both remaining Super 8 matches to keep their knockout hopes firmly alive.
India made two key changes to their playing XI in a bid to revive momentum. Sanju Samson was drafted into the side in place of Rinku Singh to strengthen the batting order, while Axar Patel returned to the lineup, replacing Washington Sundar to add experience and balance with both bat and ball.
Zimbabwe have also made one change as Tinotenda Maposa replaces Graeme Cremer in the playing XI.
India Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava
India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
India Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads
India: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson
Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza
Who won the toss in India vs Zimbabwe, Super Eights match?
What are the changes made in the teams' playing XIs?
