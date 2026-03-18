IPL 2026 Dispatch: SRH Name Ishan Kishan Captain Amid Growing Injury Worries; Virat Kohli Joins RCB Camp

He brings that energy and makes the youngsters believe that they can ultimately go on and win the trophy, which RCB did last year. What I liked about last season, yes, he was one of the main run-scorers in the team, as openers usually are, but there were other players who stepped in. In the past, RCB were often guilty of relying on just two, three or four players performing consistently. This time, I felt the entire team chipped in." He added.