IPL 2026 Dispatch: SRH Name Ishan Kishan Captain Amid Growing Injury Worries; Virat Kohli Joins RCB Camp

IPL 2026 build-up sees injuries, leadership changes at SRH, and Kohli’s return to RCB camp, shaping early narratives ahead of the tournament’s opening week

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SRH Name Ishan Kishan Captain Amid Growing Injury Worries, Virat Kohli Joins RCB Camp
IPL 2026 Dispatch: SRH Name Ishan Kishan Captain Amid Growing Injury Worries, Virat Kohli Joins RCB Camp Photo: X/RCBTweets
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Injuries to key players already forcing teams to rethink combinations

  • SRH hand Ishan Kishan captaincy with Cummins unavailable

  • Kohli joins RCB camp as defending champions begin preparations

Ten days before Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 begins, and it already feels like teams are adjusting more than preparing.

The camps are active, players have started filtering in, and the usual pre-season routine is in place. But alongside that, a few early developments have quietly shifted the conversation. Injuries to key bowlers across teams like KKR, SRH, and RCB have already forced rethink calls, especially around combinations.

At the same time, there’s movement in leadership as well. Sunrisers Hyderabad have handed Ishan Kishan the captaincy for the opening phase with Pat Cummins unavailable, a decision that wasn’t part of the original plan.

And then there are the usual markers of the season getting closer, Virat Kohli joining the RCB camp as they prepare to defend their title. It’s still early, but enough has happened to suggest the first week might not go exactly as expected.

So, here are today’s talking points.

Virat Kohli’s arrival sets the tone early

There’s always a moment when the IPL starts to feel real. This time, it was Virat Kohli landing in Bengaluru. The league’s leading run-scorer, the man with the most centuries, he’s done it all.

Virat Kohli has arrived in Bengaluru well ahead of the upcoming IPL season, joining Royal Challengers Bengaluru as they gear up to defend their title.

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Last year, he finished with 657 runs and played a central role in finally delivering RCB their first title. That context matters. Because this isn’t about nostalgia anymore, it’s about consistency.

RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, will begin their campaign as defending champions. They will face Sunrisers Hyderabad at their home, M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Injury concerns already reshaping combinations

If one theme has quietly taken over the early build-up in most of the franchise, it’s injuries.

Multiple teams are dealing with the same issue, key fast bowlers either unavailable or not fully fit. Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all in that space right now.

KKR are without Harshit Rana and still unsure about Matheesha Pathirana’s readiness. SRH are dealing with Pat Cummins’ absence at least for the opening phase. RCB, meanwhile, will not have Josh Hazlewood from the start.

Individually, these are manageable setbacks. Together, they start affecting structure. Death bowling roles change. Overseas combinations get reworked. Even match-ups in the first week begin to look different.

And that’s the part teams don’t like this close to the season, 'uncertainty'.

Also Check: IPL 2026 Injury Tracker

Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma step into leadership roles

Sunrisers Hyderabad have already responded to that uncertainty.

With Pat Cummins unavailable, the franchise has handed the captaincy to Ishan Kishan, with Abhishek Sharma named vice-captain for the opening phase.

It’s not a long-term shift, but it’s a telling one. Kishan gets the nod because of experience and recent form, especially after his performances in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2026.

Abhishek’s role matters too. He’s been one of SRH’s more consistent players, and this move puts him into a leadership group that could shape the team’s direction going forward. And let us remind you, he recently led his domestic team, Punjab, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Teams don’t usually make leadership calls this close to the season unless they have to, but SRH had to.

AB de Villiers’ voice still carries weight in RCB’s story

Even now, when AB de Villiers isn’t part of the squad, his presence around RCB never really fades.

Over the years, whenever RCB conversations come up, whether it’s about Kohli, the team culture, or expectations, AB’s perspective still holds weight. And heading into IPL 2026, that connection feels relevant again.

The former legend recently talked about the 2025 IPL champoins.

"Virat definitely is still the heartbeat of the franchise. Not only through his performances and the consistency he has achieved with the bat over the years, but also through his presence and the energy he brings to the squad. The way he conducts himself on and off the field, always fighting for the team, stands out," he said on JioHotstar.

He brings that energy and makes the youngsters believe that they can ultimately go on and win the trophy, which RCB did last year. What I liked about last season, yes, he was one of the main run-scorers in the team, as openers usually are, but there were other players who stepped in. In the past, RCB were often guilty of relying on just two, three or four players performing consistently. This time, I felt the entire team chipped in." He added.

KKR’s new coaching setup brings a different approach

Kolkata Knight Riders are coming into this season with a noticeably different support structure. Abhishek Nayar has taken over as head coach, with Shane Watson as assistant coach and Tim Southee handling the bowling unit.

Nayar talked to the KKR camp before their first practice session and gave a motivational speech while also welcoming some new faces.

“For me, what happens year on is how we tune what’s between our ears. The skill is there, that’s not going to change in the next 10 days. But what changes is our mentality. So every moment that we spend on this ground, every moment we spend with each other, with the coaches, amongst ourselves, there’s one goal," said Nayar in a video posted by KKR.

Nayar also welcomed the new faces in the KKR team, including assistant coach Shane Watson and fielding coach Dishant Yagnik. “Guys, just a very formal welcome from me. A few new entrants, so I think I should start with introducing them. Everyone knows Shane Watson as a player, but I’ve known him as someone who’s played under him as a player."

Zimbabwe's star pacer, Blessing Muzarabani recently joind the KKR squad as Mustafizur Rahman's replacement. Nayar also welcomed him by saying, “Blessing, you are a blessing in disguise for us. I know so far we’ve sort of folded you in the bus, but it’s great to have you, the tallest member ever to be part of this KKR team. So welcome, I hope you have a great time with us and you enjoy the company of our boys." He said.

RCB and RR sale talks add an off-field layer

While teams prepare on the field, there’s also some movements in the background.

Ownership discussions around franchises like RCB and Rajasthan Royals are still ongoing. Nothing is final yet, but the conversations themselves are significant.

Because IPL teams aren’t just cricket sides anymore, they’re assets. We all know how big the league is and so are the franchises And any potential change in ownership brings with it questions about long-term direction, management, and investment.

Talking about RR, the Mittal family and the Aditya Birla Group are the top contender to take the ownership of the franchise. However, nothing is finalised yet and the BCCI will have the final say before anything gets approved.

Conclusion

The first match is still days away, but the build-up already feels different.

There’s a defending champion trying to set the standard again. There are teams adjusting to injuries. There are leadership calls being made out of necessity. And there’s movement off the field that could shape the future.

And if this is how things look ten days out, the tournament itself might not wait long to get going.

Q

When does IPL 2026 start?

A

IPL 2026 is set to begin in 10 days, March 28.

Q

Who is leading SRH at the start of IPL 2026?

A

Ishan Kishan will captain Sunrisers Hyderabad, with Abhishek Sharma as vice-captain.

Q

Why are teams concerned ahead of IPL 2026?

A

Several teams are dealing with injuries to key players, especially fast bowlers, affecting early combinations.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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