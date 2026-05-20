Supreme Court Rejects Plea Against Caste Enumeration In Census

During a meeting in April of last year, the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs decided to include caste enumeration in the Census 2027. Caste enumeration has since been a significant aspect of the 2027 Census.



Before the 2011 Census, only Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes had been systematically counted.



The inclusion of caste enumeration in the second phase of the 2027 Census was announced by the administration on the floor of the Parliament.