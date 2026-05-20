Congress Attacks Centre Over Great Nicobar Project, Says Critics Being Labelled ‘Soft on China’

Congress accused the Modi government of branding critics of the Great Nicobar Project as “soft on China”.
Jairam Ramesh claimed the project was primarily commercial in nature and lacked any major military infrastructure component.
The Congress also raised concerns over the project’s environmental impact and criticised the Centre’s broader China policy.
The Congress on Wednesday accused the Narendra Modi government of branding critics of the Great Nicobar Island Project as “soft on China” while defending the controversial development plan as a primarily commercial venture with no military component.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that the Centre had launched a “propaganda campaign” through its “ecosystem” to discredit opponents of the proposed transshipment hub in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
In a post on X, Ramesh claimed the government was trying to portray those opposing the project as sympathetic to China and described the accusation as “the height of hypocrisy”.
Congress Targets Modi Government on China Policy
The Congress leader also renewed the party’s criticism of the Modi government’s handling of China-related issues.
Ramesh referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s June 19, 2020 remarks after the Galwan Valley clashes, alleging that the Prime Minister had given China an “inexplicable clean chit” despite the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers.
He further accused the government of surrendering “traditional patrolling and herding rights” in parts of Ladakh during negotiations with Beijing.
The Congress also highlighted India’s growing trade deficit with China, which Ramesh claimed stood at around $115 billion in 2025-26, arguing that it had negatively impacted Indian industries, especially MSMEs.
‘Great Nicobar Project Is Commercial, Not Military’
Defending opposition to the project, Ramesh said the Great Nicobar Island Project was “overwhelmingly a commercial enterprise” and argued that the proposed transshipment port had “no component of military infrastructure”.
He claimed suggestions to strengthen military infrastructure at INS Baaz and other facilities under the Andaman and Nicobar Command had been ignored by the government.
Ramesh also alleged that the project was likely to become part of what he termed the “Modani business empire” — a reference often used by Opposition leaders to target the perceived proximity between the Modi government and the Adani Group.
Ecological Concerns Over Great Nicobar Project
The Congress leader warned that the Great Nicobar Island Project could have “disastrous ecological and humanitarian impacts”.
The mega infrastructure project has faced criticism from environmental groups and activists over concerns related to deforestation, biodiversity loss and the potential impact on indigenous communities in the ecologically sensitive Andaman and Nicobar archipelago.