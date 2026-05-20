Bournemouth 1-1 Man City, EPL: Pep Guardiola's MCFC Held By Cherries To Hand Arsenal Title

Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly lies on the pitch as Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier, right, and Bournemouth's Marcos Senesi react after the English Premier League soccer match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

1/9 Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola leaves the field at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton





2/9 Manchester City's Rodrigo, left, challenges for the ball with Bournemouth's Rayan during the English Premier League soccer match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton





3/9 Bournemouth's Marcos Senesi, centre, kicks the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton





4/9 Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton





5/9 Manchester City's Savinho, right, challenges for the ball with Bournemouth's Lewis Cook during the English Premier League soccer match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton





6/9 Bournemouth's Adrien Truffert, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester City's Omar Marmoush during the English Premier League soccer match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton





7/9 Bournemouth's Alex Scott, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester City's Phil Foden during the English Premier League soccer match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton





8/9 Bournemouth's Evanilson in action during the English Premier League soccer match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton





9/9 Bournemouth's Eli Junior Kroupi scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton





