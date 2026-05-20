Bournemouth 1-1 Man City, EPL: Pep Guardiola's MCFC Held By Cherries To Hand Arsenal Title

Arsenal were crowned English Premier League (EPL) 2025-26 champions without kicking a ball on Tuesday night as Manchester City dropped points at Bournemouth. Needing a win (three points) on the penultimate matchday to keep the title fight alive, City were stunned by 19-year-old Eli Junior Kroupi, a 38th-minute curler. It indeed was a frustrating outing for Pep Guardiola's men at Vitality Stadium, but ever-reliable Erling Haaland found the equaliser deep into added time. A single point for all the struggles, and City can now have a maximum of 81 points -- one less than what Mikel Arteta's Gunners already have from 37 matches. The season will culminate on Sunday with all 20 teams in action, simul kick-off at 8:30 PM IST. Arsenal will be at Crystal Palace, while Man City will host Aston Villa.

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Bournemouth-vs-Manchester-City-premier-league-match-highlights-Nico O'Reilly
Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly lies on the pitch as Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier, right, and Bournemouth's Marcos Senesi react after the English Premier League soccer match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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Bournemouth-vs-Manchester-City-premier-league-match-highlights-Pep Guardiola
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola leaves the field at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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Bournemouth-vs-Manchester-City-premier-league-match-highlights-Manchester Citys Rodrigo
Manchester City's Rodrigo, left, challenges for the ball with Bournemouth's Rayan during the English Premier League soccer match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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Bournemouth-vs-Manchester-City-premier-league-match-highlights-Bournemouths Marcos Senesi
Bournemouth's Marcos Senesi, centre, kicks the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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Bournemouth-vs-Manchester-City-premier-league-match-highlights-Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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Bournemouth-vs-Manchester-City-premier-league-match-highlights-Savinho
Manchester City's Savinho, right, challenges for the ball with Bournemouth's Lewis Cook during the English Premier League soccer match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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Bournemouth-vs-Manchester-City-premier-league-match-highlights-Omar Marmoush
Bournemouth's Adrien Truffert, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester City's Omar Marmoush during the English Premier League soccer match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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Bournemouth-vs-Manchester-City-premier-league-match-highlights-Alex Scott
Bournemouth's Alex Scott, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester City's Phil Foden during the English Premier League soccer match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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Bournemouth-vs-Manchester-City-premier-league-match-highlights-Evanilson
Bournemouth's Evanilson in action during the English Premier League soccer match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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Bournemouth-vs-Manchester-City-premier-league-match-highlights-Eli Junior Kroupi
Bournemouth's Eli Junior Kroupi scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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