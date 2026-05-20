Bournemouth 1-1 Man City, EPL: Pep Guardiola's MCFC Held By Cherries To Hand Arsenal Title
Arsenal were crowned English Premier League (EPL) 2025-26 champions without kicking a ball on Tuesday night as Manchester City dropped points at Bournemouth. Needing a win (three points) on the penultimate matchday to keep the title fight alive, City were stunned by 19-year-old Eli Junior Kroupi, a 38th-minute curler. It indeed was a frustrating outing for Pep Guardiola's men at Vitality Stadium, but ever-reliable Erling Haaland found the equaliser deep into added time. A single point for all the struggles, and City can now have a maximum of 81 points -- one less than what Mikel Arteta's Gunners already have from 37 matches. The season will culminate on Sunday with all 20 teams in action, simul kick-off at 8:30 PM IST. Arsenal will be at Crystal Palace, while Man City will host Aston Villa.
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