Arsenal Crowned EPL 2025-26 Champions: Gunners' Fans Hit London Streets To Celebrate Title Victory

Arsenal’s decades-long wait is over. Mikel Arteta’s team was crowned Premier League champion for the first time since 2004 on Tuesday after Manchester City drew 1-1 with Bournemouth. The result put an end to what might be Pep Guardiola’s final title challenge with City after the decorated manager didn’t dismiss reports he was set to leave the club at the end of the season. City needed to win at Bournemouth to take it down to the final game of the campaign on Sunday. But the draw left Arsenal with an unassailable four-point lead at the top, ending its 22-year wait for the title. Arsenal fans celebrated wildly outside its Emirates Stadium, setting off flares and partying in the street. There were celebrations at the club’s training ground, too, where the players had gathered to watch the match.

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Arsenal supporters gather to celebrate at the Arsenal stadium after Arsenal's soccer team won the Premier League title in London. | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali
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Scenes in London after Arsenal title win
Former Arsenal player Ian Wright celebrates with Arsenal supporters at the Arsenal stadium after Arsenal's soccer team won the Premier League title in London. | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali
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Arsenal championship celebration photos
A dog wearing an Arsenal shirt arrives with it's owner at the Arsenal stadium after Arsenal's soccer team won the Premier League title in London. | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali
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Arsenal end 22-year title drought
Former Arsenal player Ian Wright arrives at the Arsenal stadium to celebrate with supporters after Arsenal's soccer team won the Premier League title in London. | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali
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Arsenal fans celebrate on North London streets
Arsenal supporters gather to celebrate at the Arsenal stadium after Arsenal's soccer team won the Premier League title in London. | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali
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Premier League champions Arsenal
Arsenal supporters celebrate in a pub near the Arsenal stadium after Arsenal's soccer team won the Premier League title in London. | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali
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Gunners win EPL title
Arsenal supporters celebrate in a pub near the Arsenal stadium after Arsenal's soccer team won the Premier League title in London. | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali
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Arsenal Premier League champions 2025/26
Arsenal supporters celebrate in a pub near the Arsenal stadium after Arsenal's soccer team won the Premier League title in London. | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali
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An Arsenal supporter leaves the Arsenal fan celebration after Arsenal's soccer team won the Premier League title in London. | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali
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Arsenal fans celebrate in pub
Arsenal supporters watch the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Manchester City on TV in a pub near the Arsenal stadium in London. | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali
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