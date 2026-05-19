Karman Kaur Thandi Vs Harmony Tan LIVE Streaming, French Open Qualifiers: When, Where To Watch Indian Star Today?

Summary of this article
Karman Kaur Thandi faces Harmony Tan in the first round of French Open 2026 women’s singles qualifiers on Tuesday
Thandi enters the draw via a Protected Ranking of 238
Find out when and where to watch the Karman Kaur Thandi vs Harmony Tan match live on TV and online
Karman Kaur Thandi will take on France’s Harmony Tan in the first round of women’s singles qualifying at the French Open 2026 at Stade Roland-Garros on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. Thandi, a former Indian number one in singles, is unseeded for the qualifying draw.
The Indian tennis player earned her place in the qualifiers based on her Protected Ranking (PR) of 238, which placed her 119th on the official entry list. Thandi, currently ranked 1488 in the WTA rankings, will now look to end India’s dearth of singles representation in Grand Slam events.
However, Thandi is yet to win a singles match since July 2023, having lost eight matches after that. Her opponent is 28-year-old French tennis player Harmony Tan, who is ranked 225. She has multiple ITF Circuit titles to her name.
Karman Kaur Thandi vs Harmony Tan: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Karman Kaur Thandi vs Harmony Tan, French Open 2026 qualifier being played?
The Karman Kaur Thandi vs Harmony Tan, French Open 2026 qualifier will be played on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at Stade Roland-Garros in France. The tentative timing for the match is 4:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the Karman Kaur Thandi vs Harmony Tan, French Open 2026 qualifier live online?
The Karman Kaur Thandi vs Harmony Tan, French Open 2026 qualifier will be live-streamed on the France.tv platform globally.
Where to watch the Karman Kaur Thandi vs Harmony Tan, French Open 2026 qualifier live on TV?
The Karman Kaur Thandi vs Harmony Tan, French Open 2026 qualifier will not be televised live on any TV channels in India.