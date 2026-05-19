India Squad Announcement For Afghanistan Series: Will Jasprit Bumrah Be Rested? Padikkal And Auqib Nabi In Contention

India's captain Rishabh Pant with Jasprit Bumrah during the day two of the second Test cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at ACA Stadium in Guwahati | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

India's captain Rishabh Pant with Jasprit Bumrah during the day two of the second Test cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at ACA Stadium in Guwahati | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan