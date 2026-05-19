India Squad Announcement For Afghanistan Series: Will Jasprit Bumrah Be Rested? Padikkal And Auqib Nabi In Contention

Summary of this article
Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be rested from at least one format during the Afghanistan series due to workload management
Devdutt Padikkal and Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi are among the contenders for India call-ups
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma remain part of India’s ODI plans ahead of the 2027 World Cup cycle
India’s upcoming Afghanistan series is already generating massive attention despite the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 entering its decisive phase. With the one-off Test and three ODIs scheduled in June, the selectors are expected to balance immediate squad needs with long-term planning for the 2027 ODI World Cup cycle.
The Afghanistan Test does not carry World Test Championship points, which could allow India to experiment with combinations and manage senior players carefully.
Interestingly, the squad discussions are unfolding alongside two major cricket storylines, the IPL 2026 playoff race and the ongoing Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test in Sylhet. While IPL performances are heavily influencing India’s white-ball selections, the BAN vs PAK series has already started shaping the early WTC 2025-27 table. Bangladesh currently remain in a commanding position in the second Test after setting Pakistan a massive fourth-innings target.
WTC 2025-26 Latest Points Table
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Draw
|Points
|PCT
|1
|Australia
|8
|7
|1
|0
|84
|87.5
|2
|New Zealand
|3
|2
|0
|1
|28
|77.78
|3
|South Africa
|4
|3
|1
|0
|36
|75
|4
|Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|0
|1
|16
|66.67
|5
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|12
|50
|6
|India
|9
|4
|4
|1
|52
|48.15
|7
|England
|10
|3
|6
|1
|38
|31.67
|8
|Bangladesh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|16.67
|9
|West Indies
|8
|0
|7
|1
|4
|4.17
When Will India’s Squad for the Afghanistan Series Be Announced?
The BCCI selectors are expected to finalize India’s squads on Tuesday (May 19) evening after meetings in Guwahati. Separate Test and ODI squads are likely to be announced for the Afghanistan series beginning June 6 in Mullanpur. With the ODI leg becoming important preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup cycle, several senior players and fringe names remain under close consideration.
Is Rishabh Pant's Test Vice-captaincy Under Threat?
Rishabh Pant’s position as vice-captain could reportedly become a significant talking point during the selectors’ meeting. According to PTI, there is an increasing belief within Indian cricket circles that the additional leadership responsibility may not be bringing the best out of Pant, especially after two underwhelming IPL seasons with Lucknow Super Giants.
The report also stated that Pant’s tactical approach during the Test against South Africa in Guwahati last November, where he led the side in Shubman Gill’s absence, did not leave a strong impression on the team management. As a result, selectors are expected to hold detailed discussions regarding the wicketkeeper-batter’s long-term leadership role in the red-ball setup.
Will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma be part of India's ODI squad?
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma remain central figures in India’s ODI plans, but discussions around their long-term future have intensified ahead of the next World Cup cycle. Kohli recently stated that he would only continue till the 2027 ODI World Cup if he still believes he can contribute significantly to the team. The former India captain has enjoyed an excellent IPL 2026 campaign and remains one of India’s most reliable ODI batters.
Rohit Sharma’s situation, however, appears more fitness-dependent. Reports suggest selectors are closely monitoring whether the Indian captain can consistently manage the physical demands of 50-over cricket over the next 18 months. Despite injury concerns in the ongoing IPL season, Rohit is still expected to feature in the Afghanistan ODI series as India continue evaluating their senior core ahead of 2027.
Will Jasprit Bumrah Be Rested for the Afghanistan Series?
Jasprit Bumrah’s workload remains one of the biggest talking points ahead of the squad announcement. Multiple reports suggest Bumrah may feature in only one format during the Afghanistan series, with the ODI matches appearing more important due to India’s long-term World Cup planning. Since the one-off Test does not count toward the WTC cycle, resting Bumrah from red-ball cricket currently looks like the more likely option.
The BCCI medical staff are reportedly being extra cautious after Bumrah’s demanding schedule across international cricket and IPL 2026. Mohammed Shami is expected to return to the Test setup, while other fast bowlers continue competing for backup roles.
Can Devdutt Padikkal and Auqib Nabi Earn India Call-Ups?
Devdutt Padikkal has emerged as a strong contender for India’s Test middle order after consistent domestic and IPL performances. Reports indicate the left-hander is being seriously considered for the No. 3 role as selectors look to test younger batting options against Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi has become one of the surprise names in selection discussions following an exceptional Ranji Trophy season. With injuries and workload concerns affecting India’s pace resources, Nabi’s chances of earning a maiden call-up have increased significantly.
When and Where to Watch India’s Squad Announcement Live?
Fans can follow India’s squad announcement live through the official BCCI social media platforms and major sports broadcasters. JioHotstar had previously hosted short live shows and special coverage segments during major India squad announcements, featuring expert discussions and instant reactions after the teams were revealed.
When will India’s squad for the Afghanistan series be announced?
The BCCI is expected to announce the squads after the selection meeting in Guwahati on May 19.