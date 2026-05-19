Brazil At FIFA World Cup 2026: Neymar 'Will Be An Important Player' For Selecao - Ancelotti

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti justified picking Neymar for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The 66-year-old Italian, who took over in May 2025, announced a 26-member squad for the World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States of America. Neymar, 34, is Brazil's all-time top goal scorer with 79 and is all set to appear at his fourth global showpiece. But the former Barcelona and PSG star has struggled to return to top fitness since suffering a torn ACL in October 2023. "He has improved his fitness; he will be an important player in this World Cup,” Ancelotti said while revealing the squad in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, May 18, 2026. The Selecao also features many European-based stars, including Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Casemiro, and Gabriel Martinelli. The five-time champions open their campaign against Morocco in New Jersey on June 13, followed by Haiti and Scotland in Group C.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
brazil's-squad-for-the-2026-FIFA-world-cup-Neymar jr
A screen displays an image of Neymar after coach Carlo Ancelotti, left, included him in Brazil's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Rio de Janeiro. | Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo
1/11
brazils-squad-for-the-2026-FIFA-world-cup-Carlo Ancelotti
Coach Carlo Ancelotti announces Brazil's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Rio de Janeiro. | Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/11
brazils-squad-for-the-2026-FIFA-world-cup-Vinicius Junior
Screen display an image of Vinicius Junior after he was included in Brazil's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro. | Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/11
brazils-squad-for-the-2026-FIFA-world-cup-Endrick
A screen displays an image of Endrick after he was included in Brazil's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Rio de Janeiro. | Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/11
brazils-squad-for-the-2026-FIFA-world-cup-Neymar
Screens display an image of Neymar after he was included in Brazil's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Rio de Janeiro. | Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/11
brazils-squad-for-the-2026-FIFA-world-cup-
Fans celebrate Neymar's inclusion in Brazil's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Rio de Janeiro. | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/11
brazils-squad-for-the-2026-FIFA-world-cup-Carlo Ancelotti
Coach Carlo Ancelotti arrives to announce Brazil's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Rio de Janeiro. | Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/11
brazils-squad-for-the-2026-FIFA-world-cup-
Fans celebrate Neymar's inclusion in Brazil's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro. | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/11
brazils-squad-for-the-2026-FIFA-world-cup-
A fan poses with a poster of Brazilian soccer player Neymar, reading in Portuguese "Go Neymar, our hope for a sixth World Cup title" before Brazil's 2026 World Cup squad is announced, in Rio de Janeiro. | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/11
brazils-squad-for-the-2026-FIFA-world-cup-
Fans celebrate Neymar's inclusion in Brazil's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Rio de Janeiro. | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/11
brazils-squad-for-the-2026-FIFA-world-cup-
Lookalikes of Brazilian players Vinicius Junior, left, Neymar, center, and Lucas Paqueta pose for a photo before the announcement of Brazil's 2026 World Cup squad, in Rio de Janeiro. | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/11
brazils-squad-for-the-2026-FIFA-world-cup-
An image of soccer star Neymar and other players included in Brazil's FIFA World Cup squad is projected onto a building in Rio de Janeiro. | Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories