Brazil At FIFA World Cup 2026: Neymar 'Will Be An Important Player' For Selecao - Ancelotti
Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti justified picking Neymar for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The 66-year-old Italian, who took over in May 2025, announced a 26-member squad for the World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States of America. Neymar, 34, is Brazil's all-time top goal scorer with 79 and is all set to appear at his fourth global showpiece. But the former Barcelona and PSG star has struggled to return to top fitness since suffering a torn ACL in October 2023. "He has improved his fitness; he will be an important player in this World Cup,” Ancelotti said while revealing the squad in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, May 18, 2026. The Selecao also features many European-based stars, including Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Casemiro, and Gabriel Martinelli. The five-time champions open their campaign against Morocco in New Jersey on June 13, followed by Haiti and Scotland in Group C.
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