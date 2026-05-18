Day In Pics: May 18, 2026

Newly sworn-in Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan chairs the first meeting of the state cabinet, in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo: PTI
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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari during the 'Janatar Darbar', initiative aimed at addressing public grievances face to face, at state BJP office, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI
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A woman covers herself and a child on a hot summer day, in Rishikesh, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
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People work at a construction site along the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway on a summer day, in Jammu. | Photo: PTI
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A craftsman shapes a cricket bat at a manufacturing unit. | Photo: Sanspareils Greenlands via PTI
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Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi with BJP National President Nitin Nabin during the party core committee meeting, in Bhubaneswar. | Photo: PTI
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Police personnel at the site after a collision between a van and a truck on the Sisaiya-Lakhimpur national highway, in Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh. At least eight people were killed and two others were critically injured in the incident. | Photo: PTI
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for Oslo, Norway, after concluding his visit to Sweden. | Photo: PMO via PTI
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UDF workers distribute sweets on the day of the swearing-in ceremony of the Kerala government, in Kochi. | Photo: PTI
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Newly sworn-in Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan, LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the swearing-in ceremony of the state government, in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo: @INCIndia/X via PTI
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Newly sworn-in Kerala Minister Ramesh Chennithala during the swearing-in ceremony of the state government, in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo: @IndianNationalCongress/Yt via PTI
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Newly sworn-in Kerala Minister Ramesh Chennithala being congratulated by LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during the swearing-in ceremony of the state government, in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo: @IndianNationalCongress/Yt via PTI
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LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the swearing-in ceremony of the Kerala government, in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo: PTI
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Newly sworn-in Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan with state Minister Ramesh Chennithala and others after the swearing-in ceremony of the state government, in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo: PTI
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received on his arrival in Oslo, Norway. | Photo: PMO via PTI
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7, Jantar Mantar Road, an elegant British-era bungalow, earlier served as the headquarters of the Indian National Congress (INC) and currently also houses a library run by an old trust, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
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Kerala Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan, LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal and others during the swearing-in ceremony of the state government, in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo: PTI
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Kerala Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during the swearing-in ceremony of the state government, in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo: @IndianNationalCongress/Yt via PTI