India Vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer Stands Firm On Fearless Brand Despite Recent Setbacks

Shreyas Iyer wants India to play fearless cricket despite setbacks in England and Ireland
Iyer however, has pointed towards India's grueling traveling schedule leaving less time for players to adapt to conditions
Iyer believes that Sooryavanshi must have rectified his mistakes ahead of the Zimbabwe T20Is
The reigning T20 World Cup champions endured a humbling run against Ireland and England, losing six of their seven matches, with the remaining fixture ending in a washout.
Despite those setbacks, India's newly appointed T20I captain Shreyas Iyer remains confident in his side and wants them to continue playing fearless cricket—a style that became synonymous with India during their successful 2026 T20 World Cup campaign.
However, the disappointing performances against Ireland and England have raised questions about the sustainability of that ultra-aggressive approach, particularly in challenging conditions. With the next T20 World Cup set to be played in Australia and New Zealand, even supporters of this philosophy are beginning to wonder whether it can consistently deliver success.
"We had a rough patch in England, but there were a lot of positives out of that. We got to know what we have to build as a team going forward, what kind of presence of mind, awareness and adaptability we need once we step onto the field," Iyer said on the eve of the opening T20I here.
The skipper, who is touring Zimbabwe for the first time, said the biggest challenge would be adjusting to the conditions in a short span of time.
"Some of us are playing here for the first time, so the quicker we adapt, the better results we will get," the Indian skipper added.
Iyer also advised the youngsters in the team to not let the outside scrutiny and criticism around India's recent performances affect their positive approach towards the format.
"Some of us are playing here for the first time, so the quicker we adapt, the better results we will get. "I don't think they should fear failure because when you have such thoughts at the back of your mind, then you play to save yourself. When you don't have that fear, you can get the best out of yourself. We don't have to think much about what people are saying outside. We have to stay in the present. The more we play good cricket and play together as a unit, the better it will be for the team," Iyer said.
Adaptability Has Been The Biggest Challenged For Iyer's Team
The Indian skipper called the grueling travelling schedule of the Indian men's team very difficult as well as fun at the same time. He pointed out that the players traveled to Zimbabwe directly from England and had just one training session before the match.
The captain acknowledged the demanding schedule after India's players travelled directly from England, with just one training session before the series opener.
"It is definitely very challenging. We came yesterday, today is practice and tomorrow is the match. But it is fun, and if you perform well in these situations, you will definitely be happy with yourself."
While the results didn't go India's way, the lessons and experience the players got from the twin tours of Ireland and England were valuable and brought the team closer together.
"The results didn't go our way, but that has brought the team closer to each other. We've been having a lot of discussions about how we're going to play as a unit going forward. It's a great exposure because you don't get this often. This is a challenging phase, and the quicker you overcome it, the better you become as a team."
Iyer Reflects On His Comeback From Injury
When asked about his return from a life-threatening injury, Shreyas Iyer said that he has come out as a more confident and positive person after the injury.
"It has made me more confident as an individual. When you overcome the injury phase, mentally it makes you very positive. Whatever challenges you face on the field, you know how quickly you can overcome them. There can be ups and downs, but the quicker you analyse and execute what you want to do, the better it is for the team," he said.
15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's historic India debut did not go as per script. Iyer said Sooryavanshi and other youngsters in the team would be wiser with the experience in England and Ireland.
"All the youngsters, I think, they have definitely practiced. There was a decent gap after the T20 series. "So he (Sooryavanshi) must have rectified where he went wrong. So personally, I don't have to give much advice," Iyer said on Sooryavanshi.