India Vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer Stands Firm On Fearless Brand Despite Recent Setbacks

"Some of us are playing here for the first time, so the quicker we adapt, the better results we will get. "I don't think they should fear failure because when you have such thoughts at the back of your mind, then you play to save yourself. When you don't have that fear, you can get the best out of yourself. We don't have to think much about what people are saying outside. We have to stay in the present. The more we play good cricket and play together as a unit, the better it will be for the team," Iyer said.