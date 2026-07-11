Sanju Samson Returns With A Blazing Cameo Against England, But Was It Enough?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Why is Sanju Samson playing today? Here's why India recalled the wicketkeeper-batter, how he fared with a quick 27 off 14 balls, and what it means for his future

Sanju Samson Returns With A Blazing Cameo Against England, But Was It Enough?
Jos Buttler of England, left, and Sanju Samson of India during the international T20 Cricket match between England and India in Southampton, England, Saturday, July 11, 2026 (AP Photo/Anthony Upton)
Summary of this article

  • Sanju Samson returned to India's XI and scored a brisk 27 off 14 balls against England in the fifth T20I

  • The wicketkeeper-batter showed attacking intent, but failed to convert his promising start into a big score

  • Samson's cameo came after a lean run, having scored just 5 against Ireland and 4 in the first T20I vs England

India have handed Sanju Samson a return to the playing XI for the fifth and final T20I against England at the Utilita Bowl in Southampton, replacing 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The move comes with the series already beyond India's reach, as England sealed an unassailable 4-0 lead before the finale.

With nothing left to lose, the visitors have chosen to assess their squad depth and experienced players ahead of the next set of international assignments. Samson's inclusion is particularly significant given his recent struggles with the bat, making the series finale an important opportunity to rediscover form.

Also Check: Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing In India Vs England 5th T20I?

Shreyas Iyer backs Sanju Samson despite lean run

Samson's return comes after a disappointing run in recent T20Is. During the Ireland series, the wicketkeeper-batter managed just 5 runs off 4 balls in the first T20I before following it up with another modest outing in the second match.

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India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi bats during the fourth Vitality IT20 match against England at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol, England. - Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes India's Youngest-Ever International Cricketer, Debuts Against England; Replaces Samson - X/BCCI
Parthiv Patel backs Indian team's decision to back existing top-order over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. - Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
India decided to not play hand Vaibhav Sooryavanshi his maiden T20I cap against Ireland in 1st T20I as they went in Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson as their opening pair. - | Photo: SLC via PTI

He also failed to make an impact in the opening T20I against England, scoring only 4 runs, before making way for teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the following games.

Also Check: India Vs England Highlights, 5th T20I

Despite those struggles, India have decided to give the experienced batter another opportunity in the dead rubber. At the toss, captain Shreyas Iyer explained that the team management was looking beyond the result and focusing on long-term planning.

"Yeah, we've got two changes. Suryansh Shedge comes in for Washington, and Sanju Samson comes in for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. I feel this is the time we need to figure out what's best for us going forward as a team. Based on that, we decided this," Iyer said at the toss.

Sanju Samson makes most of his comeback despite another missed opportunity

Sanju Samson grabbed his opportunity after returning to India's playing XI, producing an aggressive 27 off just 14 balls at the top of the order. The wicketkeeper-batter looked far more fluent than he had in his previous outings, striking boundaries freely and giving India a brisk start in their daunting chase of 258.

However, just when he appeared set for a bigger score, Samson was dismissed, ending an innings that showed promise but lacked the substantial contribution India desperately needed. The cameo was nevertheless a welcome improvement after a lean run with the bat.

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