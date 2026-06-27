India Vs Ireland, 2nd T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play In Belfast?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make his India debut in the second T20I against Ireland? Here's why he could replace Sanju Samson after the opening defeat

India Vs Ireland, 2nd T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play In Belfast?
India decided to not play hand Vaibhav Sooryavanshi his maiden T20I cap against Ireland in 1st T20I as they went in Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson as their opening pair. | Photo: SLC via PTI
Summary of this article

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could be in line for his India debut after the first T20I defeat to Ireland

  • Sanju Samson's disappointing outing has intensified calls for a change at the top

  • India must decide between backing experience or giving youth a chance in the series decider

India's surprise defeat in the first T20I against Ireland has suddenly made team selection the biggest talking point ahead of the series finale. While several senior players failed to leave a mark, the spotlight has firmly shifted to 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is yet to make his international debut despite earning a place in the squad.

His omission from the opening game sparked widespread debate, with former England captain Michael Vaughan among those expressing surprise. Now, with India trailing in the two-match series, the management could be tempted to inject fresh energy into the batting unit.

Could Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Replace Sanju Samson In India's XI?

Sanju Samson's outing in the first T20I did little to strengthen his case. The experienced wicketkeeper-batter failed to capitalize on the opportunity at the top of the order, and with the series on the line, India may look beyond reputation. Sooryavanshi has built a reputation as an aggressive opener capable of taking on bowlers from the outset, a quality that aligns with India's fearless T20 approach.

Related Content
India decided to not play hand Vaibhav Sooryavanshi his maiden T20I cap against Ireland in 1st T20I as they went in Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson as their opening pair. - | Photo: SLC via PTI
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi debut anticipation is leading to fans vying for tickets for the 1st T20I between India and Ireland in Belfast on June 26. - X/BCCI
The big question on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's selection lingers as India take on Ireland in the 1st T20I in Belfast on Friday, June 26. - X/BCCI
India will be up against Ireland in the first T20I in Belfast on Friday, June 26. - | Photo: X/BCCI

Replacing Samson would undoubtedly be a bold call, but it would also send a message that recent performances matter. India have often used bilateral series to test young talent, and a dead-rubber mindset is no longer an option after the opening defeat. Giving Sooryavanshi a debut could provide the attacking spark the batting lineup lacked in Belfast.

Will Team India Stick With Experience Or Back Youth?

There is, however, another side to the debate. Former India batter Aakash Chopra has argued that dropping established openers immediately may not be the ideal solution, while Ravichandran Ashwin has urged patience with the teenager, suggesting he should be introduced when the team believes the timing is right rather than simply reacting to one defeat.

"The big question will be whether Vaibhav should be played in the next match. It's a tough one. Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson didn't score runs. No one except Abhishek Sharma scored runs. There is a clamor. It might be politically incorrect, but I would still not play him. I will still not drop Sanju Samson or Ishan Kishan," Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Ultimately, the decision rests with captain Shreyas Iyer and head coach Gautam Gambhir. If they believe experience is the safest route, Samson is likely to retain his place.

But if India want to turn the page after a disappointing opener and begin building towards the next T20 World Cup, handing Sooryavanshi his long-awaited debut could be the statement move. His inclusion is far from certain, but after the first T20I, the clamour to see him in Indian colours has never been louder.

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