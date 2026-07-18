Spain Vs Argentina Weather Forecast, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Will Wildfire Smoke Disrupt The Clash In New York?

Shubham Banthia
Shubham Banthia
Published at:

Spain take on Argentina in New York on Monday, July 20 (IST) with the winner going to lift the FIFA World Cup 2026. Check weather forecast for the SPA vs ARG match

New York-New Jersey Stadium World Cup pitch
Sprinkler water grass during the pitch installation for FIFA World Cup 2026 at NYNJ Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
Summary of this article

  • Wildfire smoke drifting from Canada might impose a serious threat to the final game between Spain and Argentina.

  • FIFA is monitoring the conditions with the local authorities.

  • Rain is expected this weekend which might clear much of the lingering smoke before the final.

Spain will be taking on Argentina at the MetLife stadium, New York as both the teams would be fighting for the FIFA World Cup 2026 title but this time the concern is not only football.

Days before the final, wildfire smoke drifting south from Canada have been affecting the weather conditions of New York and New Jersey ahead of the final which could turn out to be a major concern.

While conditions have become better compared to earlier this week, forecasts still suggest the possibility of rain and thunderstorm with a bit of haze during the matchday.

FIFA officials are still in touch with the local authorities and are continuing monitoring the conditions.

Explanation Of Wildfire Smoke

Hundreds of wildfire across the northern Ontario have pushed smoke into several major cities of the United States.

Combined with heat, the smoke has remained trapped close to the ground creating hazy skies and reducing the overall air quality of New York.

Earlier this week, Air Quality Index (AQI) readings crossed the "unhealthy" threshold in several parts of the region before gradually improving.

Related Content
Popstar Justin Bieber is set to perform at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final half-time show. - File
Spain's Lamine Yamal walks on the pitch before the World Cup Group H soccer match between Spain and Cape Verde in Atlanta, Monday, June 15, 2026. - AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser
The New York City skyline, shrouded in smoke, is used as a backdrop for a man recording himself in Weehawken, N.J., Thursday, July 16, 2026 - (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Spain's Mikel Merino replaces Dani Olmo during a World Cup semifinal soccer match against France in Arlington - AP/Julio Cortez

Rain expected over the weekend is likely to help clear much of the lingering smoke before the final.

Latest Weather Forecast

Current forecast indicate that the weather by far will be favorable before kick-off:

Temperature expected around 29°C (85°F)

  • Humid conditions likely throughout the match

  • Possibility of scattered showers before kick-off

  • Thunderstorm risk expected to decrease closer to match time

  • Air quality projected to improve significantly compared to earlier in the week

At present, there is no indication that FIFA plans to delay or postpone the final.

How Poor Air Quality Can Impact The Player's Performance

According to respiratory experts, poor air quality can affect elite athletes by causing throat irritation, coughing, eye discomfort and shortness of breath. Players with asthma or other respiratory conditions are generally more vulnerable, while humid conditions can also increase physical fatigue.

However, specialists believe the expected improvement in air quality should reduce those risks considerably before Sunday's final.

Also read: 10 songs to get hyped up for the titular clash between Spain and Argentina

Spain Vs Argentina Ready For Another Classic

With the weather forecast improving, attention is expected to return to football.

Spain arrive after eliminating France, while Argentina produced another comeback victory to reach the final.

If conditions continue to improve as expected, the FIFA World Cup 2026 final should be decided by the players on the pitch rather than the elements.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories