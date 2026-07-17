Over 60 US Senators Support Russia Sanctions Bill On Oil Buyers

The Sanctioning Russia Act of 2026, championed by the late Senator Lindsey Graham and formally introduced by Senators Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Darline Graham (R-SC), and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn), would direct the President to impose tariffs of up to 100% on the five largest importers of Russian crude oil and gas. The measure also allows the President to waive sanctions if deemed in the US national interest, according to the release.