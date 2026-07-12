Trump Ally and Longtime US Senator Lindsey Graham Dies at 71 After Brief Illness

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who represented South Carolina since 2003 and was seeking re-election,
He died after a brief illness at the age of 71.
Tributes came from US and Israeli leaders, including South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
US Senator Lindsey Graham, a senior Republican lawmaker, close ally of President Donald Trump and a leading voice on US foreign policy, died on Saturday following a brief illness, his office said. He was 71.
“On the evening of Saturday, July 11, US senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness,” his office said in a statement. “Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period.”
There had been no public indication of health concerns. Graham had visited Ukraine last week, where he met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Following the meeting on Friday, Zelenskyy wrote on social media: “I’m grateful to Lindsey for recognizing our warriors.”
Graham, who represented South Carolina in the Senate since 2003, was seeking another term in November. A retired Air Force Reserve colonel and military lawyer, he was known for his hawkish foreign policy positions, including support for the Iraq War and calls for military action against Iran. He also opposed the Iran nuclear agreement negotiated under former President Barack Obama.
Although Graham was one of Trump's fiercest critics during the 2016 Republican presidential primary, the two later became close political allies.
During the campaign, Graham described Trump as a “jackass”, “a race-baiting bigot” and “the most flawed nominee in the history of the Republican party”, writing on X: “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed … and we will deserve it.” Trump responded by calling Graham an “idiot” and a “lightweight.”
After Trump secured the Republican nomination and later the presidency, Graham emerged as one of his closest allies in Congress, often acting as a liaison between the White House and Senate Republicans. In 2018, he became one of the leading defenders of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during his contentious confirmation hearings.
Graham briefly distanced himself from Trump following the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.
“Trump and I, we’ve had a hell of a journey – I hate it to end this way. Oh my God, I hate it. From my point of view, he’s been a consequential president but today, first thing you’ll see. All I can say is count me out. Enough is enough.”
However, he soon came back into Trump's folds and refused to vote to convict Trump at his subsequent impeachment trial. He also endorsed Trump in the 2024 presidential elections.