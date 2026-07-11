Cuba Suffers Second Island-Wide Blackout Amid Trump Blockade

Cuba suffered its second nationwide blackout within a week after grid failure
Havana blamed tighter US sanctions for worsening the island's energy crisis
Authorities began restoring electricity following the collapse of the national grid
The outage exposed Cuba's ageing infrastructure and persistent fuel shortages
Cuba suffered its second island-wide blackout in less than a week after a failure in the national electricity system triggered another nationwide power outage, according to Cuban Energy Minister Vicente de la O Levy.
In an update posted on X, the minister said the country's National Electric System (SEN) experienced a transmission failure that caused the collapse of electricity generation across the island. He later said authorities had begun restoring service, with power gradually returning in several provinces as technicians worked to reconnect the grid.
The latest outage comes as Cuba grapples with a deepening energy crisis that the government says has been exacerbated by tighter US sanctions imposed by President Donald Trump earlier this year.
Second Nationwide Collapse
According to Energy Minister Vicente de la O Levy, engineers immediately began efforts to restore electricity after the transmission failure caused the grid to collapse.
The minister later confirmed that parts of the electricity system had been reconnected and restoration work remained under way across the country. Officials have not yet indicated when nationwide service will be fully restored.
The blackout marks the second collapse of Cuba's electricity system within a week, underscoring the fragility of the country's ageing power infrastructure amid persistent fuel shortages.
Trump Tightened Sanctions
The latest power crisis comes months after US President Donald Trump signed executive orders tightening US sanctions on Cuba.
The measures expanded restrictions on entities linked to the Cuban government, increased financial pressure on the island and reinforced measures aimed at limiting access to foreign currency and energy supplies. The administration said the sanctions were intended to hold the Cuban government accountable for repression and actions deemed contrary to US national security and foreign policy.
The White House had earlier announced broader measures targeting the Cuban government as part of its policy to increase economic pressure on Havana.
Havana Blames US Blockade
Cuban officials have consistently argued that the US economic, commercial and financial blockade has severely restricted the country's ability to import fuel, spare parts and equipment needed to maintain its electricity system.
Speaking ahead of the United Nations General Assembly debate on the embargo, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla said the tightening of US sanctions had intensified shortages affecting electricity generation, fuel supplies and essential public services.
Havana has repeatedly maintained that the embargo remains the principal obstacle to the country's economic recovery and energy security.
UN Calls Continue
The latest blackout also comes days after the UN General Assembly once again debated the longstanding US embargo against Cuba.
During the debate, numerous member states reiterated calls for an end to the embargo, arguing that unilateral sanctions continue to impose significant humanitarian and economic costs on the Cuban population. The United States defended its policy, saying sanctions are directed at the Cuban government rather than the Cuban people.
As authorities continue restoring electricity, the latest nationwide blackout highlights the mounting strain on Cuba's power system amid chronic fuel shortages and ageing infrastructure, with Havana continuing to argue that tighter US sanctions have compounded the crisis while Washington maintains its pressure campaign against the Cuban government.