North Korea Tests New Electromagnetic And Blackout Bombs

Summary of this article
North Korea conducted three days of tests for electromagnetic weapons and carbon fiber bombs (designed to disable electronics and power grids), calling them "special assets" in its non-nuclear arsenal.
South Korea's military detected several projectile launches from North Korea, with flight distances ranging between 240 and 700 kilometers (approximately 150 to 435 miles).
The tests signal Pyongyang's push to expand its military capabilities beyond nuclear weapons.
North Korea has conducted a series of high-tech weapons tests over three days, including electromagnetic weapons and carbon fiber bombs, as Pyongyang seeks to expand its arsenal with non-nuclear "special assets," according to state-run KCNA news agency.
General Kim Jong-sik, who oversaw the tests, described the electromagnetic system and carbon fiber bombs as key additions to the country's military capabilities. However, he provided few technical details about the nature or specifications of the new weapons.
Electromagnetic pulse (EMP) weapons are designed to disable electronic equipment, while carbon fiber bombs—sometimes called "blackout bombs"—can short-circuit power grids by dispersing conductive filaments over electrical infrastructure.
The South Korean military confirmed that it had detected several missile launches from North Korean territory during the testing period. According to Reuters, the projectiles flew distances ranging from 240 to 700 kilometers (approximately 150 to 435 miles).
The tests signal North Korea's continued focus on diversifying its weapons portfolio beyond nuclear capabilities, investing in unconventional munitions that could cripple an adversary's electronic and power systems without using atomic weapons.
No further details about the tests or potential deployment timelines have been released by Pyongyang.