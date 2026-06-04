Kim Jong Unveils New Nuclear Facility, Vows To Expand North Korea's Nuclear Arsenal 'Exponentially'

Kim claimed that North Korea's capacity to produce weapons-grade nuclear material has more than doubled over the past five years, though there is no independent means of verifying that assertion. He praised the country's nuclear scientists for delivering on the goals of a five-year plan and said the nuclear potential being built was "inconceivable." Officials from the munitions industry and the Nuclear Weapons Institute accompanied the visit — a signal, analysts noted, that the programme has shifted from research and development towards mass production.