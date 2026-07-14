Thane Hospital Assault Case: Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre Gets Bail

Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre was granted bail by a Thane court in the hospital assault case.
Mhatre is accused of leading a group that allegedly assaulted a doctor over a treatment dispute.
Police are continuing the investigation and are expected to file a charge sheet by the next hearing in August.
Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, who was arrested in connection with the assault on a senior doctor at a private hospital in Thane, was granted bail by a local court on Tuesday.
The court granted regular bail to Mhatre after he submitted a personal bond and a surety of ₹50,000. The judge imposed several conditions, including that Mhatre should not visit the hospital premises, not contact any witnesses, and cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation. He was also asked to surrender his passport and report to the local police station every week.
The incident occurred last month when Mhatre and a group of men allegedly assaulted a senior doctor at the hospital following a dispute over the treatment of a patient. The doctor had to be hospitalised after sustaining injuries. The case had sparked widespread outrage among the medical community, with doctors’ associations across Maharashtra protesting against the attack and demanding strict action against the accused.
The police had registered a case against Mhatre and others under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for assault, criminal intimidation, and unlawful assembly. Several eyewitnesses, including hospital staff and patients, had recorded statements supporting the doctor’s complaint.
During the bail hearing, Mhatre’s lawyer argued that the accusations were exaggerated and that his client had been falsely implicated due to political reasons. The prosecution opposed the bail, citing the seriousness of the offence and the influence of the accused.
The court, after hearing both sides, granted bail, noting that the investigation was largely complete and that Mhatre had cooperated with the police during custody.
The bail decision has drawn mixed reactions. The doctor’s side and medical associations have expressed disappointment, saying it sends a wrong message. On the other hand, supporters of Mhatre have welcomed the decision, claiming that the allegations were politically motivated.
The Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), to which Mhatre belongs, has maintained that the case is being blown out of proportion. Senior leaders have said that Mhatre will continue to cooperate with the investigation and prove his innocence.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) and other opposition parties have criticised the incident and demanded a fair and speedy trial. They have also called for better security arrangements in hospitals to protect doctors and medical staff.
The case is currently under investigation, and the police are expected to file a charge sheet in the coming weeks. The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for August 10.
This incident has once again highlighted the growing concern over attacks on doctors and medical professionals in hospitals across the state. Medical associations have renewed their demand for stronger laws to protect healthcare workers.