Delhi gets 1647 crore for 28 infrastructure projects what will change across the capital

Delhi Gets ₹1,647 Crore For 28 Infrastructure Projects: What Will Change Across The Capital

Saurabh Sharma Published at: 13 July 2026 1:01 pm

Delhi has secured ₹1,647 crore in Central funding for 28 infrastructure projects under the SASCI scheme, with an additional ₹756-crore performance incentive to boost roads, drainage, healthcare and civic development across the capital

Saurabh Sharma Published at: 13 July 2026 1:01 pm