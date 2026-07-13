Centre approves ₹1,647 crore for 28 infrastructure projects across Delhi under the SASCI scheme
Projects will strengthen roads, drainage, healthcare, education and civic infrastructure across the capital.
Delhi also receives a ₹756-crore performance incentive, taking total Central support to over ₹2,400 crore
The Centre has approved 28 major infrastructure projects worth ₹1,647 crore for Delhi under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme, marking a significant jump in financial support for the national capital this year.
The projects are expected to improve roads, drainage, public amenities, faster execution of metro expansion, new flyovers, elevated corridors and electric vehicle infrastructure across the national capital.
What projects has the Centre approved for Delhi?
The approved package covers 28 infrastructure projects spread across multiple sectors. These include construction and strengthening of roads, flyovers, Metro projects, the Barapullah elevated corridor, the Karawal Nagar flyover, EV charging stations at DTC depots, and several other key road infrastructure projects.
The projects are intended to improve connectivity, reduce traffic bottlenecks, strengthen urban infrastructure and enhance the quality of public services.
The approved projects have been selected based on their public utility and their potential to improve infrastructure in densely populated parts of the capital.
What is the SASCI scheme?
The Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) is a Central government initiative that provides interest-free financial assistance to states and Union Territories for capital expenditure.
Unlike revenue spending, capital expenditure creates durable public assets such as roads, bridges, hospitals, schools and other infrastructure. The scheme aims to encourage governments to increase productive investment while supporting economic growth and employment.
Funds are released for approved projects after states and Union Territories meet prescribed conditions and submit eligible proposals.
Which areas will benefit the most?
The projects are expected to benefit residents across all districts of Delhi, although areas facing chronic infrastructure gaps are likely to see the greatest impact.
Several road improvement and drainage projects are aimed at reducing waterlogging during the monsoon, while upgrades to healthcare and educational facilities are expected to improve access to public services in rapidly growing neighbourhoods.
The government has said the investments are designed to create long-term urban assets rather than temporary repairs, with improvements expected in transportation, sanitation and civic infrastructure.
Why has Delhi received nearly three times more funding this year?
According to the Delhi government, this year's allocation is almost three times higher than the previous year's approval, reflecting stronger project proposals and improved utilisation of Central assistance.
According to reports, the increase also indicates greater emphasis on accelerating infrastructure development in the capital, where rising population and urban expansion continue to place pressure on civic services.
The higher allocation is expected to help the government undertake larger projects without placing additional strain on its own budgetary resources.
What is the ₹756-crore performance incentive?
Apart from the ₹1,647 crore sanctioned for infrastructure projects, Delhi has also received a ₹756-crore performance incentive from the Centre.
The incentive is awarded to states and Union Territories that meet specified performance benchmarks under the capital investment programme. These benchmarks generally relate to project implementation, reforms and efficient utilisation of funds.
When will these projects be completed?
The timeline will vary depending on the nature and complexity of each project. Departments concerned are expected to finalise detailed project reports, complete the tendering process and begin construction in phases.
The Delhi government has also said it will monitor progress to ensure timely completion and effective utilisation of the Central assistance.