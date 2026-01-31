Rekha Gupta Hopeful Union Budget Will Boost Delhi Growth

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said the Union Budget 2026–27 is likely to accelerate the capital’s development.
She highlighted Central support for Yamuna cleaning, sewage plants, and Delhi Metro expansion.
Gupta added that solar initiatives like PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana are advancing clean energy in the city.
On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed optimism that the city's development plans will benefit from the upcoming Union Budget.
On Sunday, the Union Budget 2026–2027 is expected to be presented to the Parliament.
In a statement, the chief minister exuded confidence that the Union Budget will also support the goal of building a developed Delhi. She noted that the Central government is actively involved in several important projects in the city.
Projects of the development of sewage treatment facilities and the cleansing of the Yamuna are receiving central aid. Furthermore, the Central government continues to contribute financially to the development of future phases of the Delhi Metro.
According to Gupta, the modern transport infrastructure of the capital is being strengthened by the Central government's collaboration with the Delhi government on Delhi Metro projects, and the Centre is consistently supporting the city's development.
"In such a scenario, it is natural to expect that the forthcoming Union Budget will provide fresh momentum to the overall development of Delhi and further strengthen the vision of Viksit Delhi alongside Viksit Bharat," she said.
The chief minister also mentioned that the Central government's schemes to promote solar energy are being effectively implemented in Delhi.
Initiatives such as PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojna are giving a new direction to the promotion of clean energy and environmental conservation in metros like Delhi, she added.