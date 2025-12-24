Union Cabinet Approves Major Expansion of Delhi Metro Rail Network

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on December 24, 2025, approved the expansion of the Delhi Metro Rail network under Phase-IV, paving the way for 65.1 km of new lines at an estimated cost of ₹15,418 crore (including taxes and land acquisition). The decision is expected to significantly enhance public transport in the National Capital Region, reduce road congestion, cut travel time and improve last-mile connectivity.

The approved corridors include:

Rithala–Narela–Nathupur (61.3 km) – Connecting outer northwest Delhi to rapidly growing Narela sub-city and Kundli in Haryana.

Lajpat Nagar–Saket–Terminal 3 (IGI Airport) (3.8 km) – Providing direct metro link to Terminal 3 and strengthening south Delhi connectivity.

The new lines will feature state-of-the-art technology, including driverless operations on select sections, CBTC (Communication-Based Train Control) signalling, and energy-efficient rolling stock. The project is expected to generate direct employment for over 25,000 people during construction and benefit lakhs of daily commuters by reducing travel time by up to 40–60 minutes on key routes.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will implement the project with funding support from the Central Government (₹5,000 crore), Government of NCT Delhi, and multilateral loans from agencies like JICA and ADB. The corridors are slated for completion in phases by 2030–2032.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar termed the approval “a major step towards a world-class, sustainable urban transport system in the NCR.” The expansion comes amid Delhi’s persistent traffic woes, rising air pollution from vehicles, and the need to decongest roads in the fast-growing satellite towns.

The Cabinet also directed DMRC to prioritise eco-friendly construction, minimal tree felling, and integration with other modes like buses, e-rickshaws and cycle tracks for seamless last-mile solutions.