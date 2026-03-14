US Bombs Military Targets on Iran's Kharg Island Oil Export Hub

In a major escalation of the US-Israel war on Iran, President Trump claims powerful airstrikes destroyed every military site on the strategic Persian Gulf island while warning oil facilities could be next if Tehran continues disrupting Strait of Hormuz shipping.

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US Bombs Military Targets on Irans Kharg Island Oil Export Hub
US Bombs Military Targets on Iran's Kharg Island Oil Export Hub
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  • President Donald Trump announced othat US Central Command executed one of the "most powerful bombing raids in the history of the Middle East,.

  • Kharg Island, a small but vital hub off Iran's southwest coastthe strikes come amid Iran's partial blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which has driven global oil prices up over 40% since the conflict began nearly two weeks ago.

  • Trump issued a direct warning that oil facilities on Kharg could be targeted in future strikes if Iran interferes with free passage through the Strait of Hormuz; Iran responded by threatening retaliation against US-linked energy infrastructure in the region, heightening fears of broader economic and humanitarian fallout.

The United States escalated its military campaign against Iran late Friday with airstrikes on Kharg Island, the Islamic Republic's most critical oil export facility, President Donald Trump announced in a Truth Social post.

Trump described the operation as directed by him and executed by US Central Command, calling it "one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East." He claimed the strikes "totally obliterated every MILITARY target" on the island—home to missile storage, mine-laying sites, and other defensive installations—while explicitly sparing the oil terminals, loading facilities, and related economic infrastructure "for reasons of decency."

Kharg Island, a small outpost in the Persian Gulf about 15 miles from the mainland, handles the vast majority—roughly 90%—of Iran's crude oil exports, making it a linchpin of the country's economy and a key global energy chokepoint near the Strait of Hormuz.

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The attack follows Iran's effective disruption of shipping through the strait, including reported mine-laying and threats to vessels, which has contributed to sharp spikes in global oil prices and prompted emergency measures like temporary sanctions relief on Russian oil. Trump warned that continued interference with "free and safe passage" through the strait would prompt immediate reconsideration of sparing the oil infrastructure, effectively putting Iran's energy lifeline in the crosshairs.

A US military official confirmed the targets included military assets only, with no damage to economic facilities reported so far. The Pentagon has also announced the deployment of up to 2,500 additional Marines and an amphibious assault ship to the region to bolster forces amid the nearly two-week-old conflict.

In response, Iran's Armed Forces Unified Combatant Command warned that any strike on its oil or energy infrastructure would trigger immediate destruction of US-linked energy assets owned by cooperating companies in the region, turning them "into a pile of ashes." Iranian media reported huge blasts in central Tehran following mass rallies, signaling ongoing intense exchanges.

The strikes mark a significant step in the US-Israel-led campaign, which has already hit thousands of targets across Iran. Analysts note that while military sites were the focus, the proximity on a compact island raises risks of collateral damage or unintended disruptions to oil operations. Global markets reacted with further volatility, underscoring the high stakes for energy security as the war shows no signs of abating.

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