Trump To Hold High-Level White House Talks To Make 'Final Determination' on Deal with Iran

President Donald Trump will hold high-level talks at the White House to make a “final determination” on whether to proceed with a potential deal with Iran.
The meeting is expected to include senior officials such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor, and other top advisors.
The discussions come after reports that the US and Iran have reached a preliminary framework agreement, which now requires Trump’s personal approval.
US President Donald Trump is set to convene high-level talks at the White House to make a “final determination” regarding a potential nuclear and regional deal with Iran, according to officials.
The meeting, scheduled in the coming days, will bring together senior members of his national security team to review the progress made through indirect negotiations with Tehran. Trump is expected to personally assess the terms of the framework agreement before giving his final approval.
Sources familiar with the matter said the discussions will focus on Iran’s nuclear programme limitations, sanctions relief, regional security guarantees, and mechanisms to verify compliance. The preliminary understanding was reportedly reached after several rounds of back-channel diplomacy.
President Trump has repeatedly stated that any agreement with Iran must be “stronger and better” than previous deals. His final decision is considered crucial as it will determine whether the US moves forward with formalising the agreement or continues with a policy of maximum pressure.
The development comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East and growing international calls for de-escalation. If approved, the deal could significantly alter the geopolitical landscape in the Gulf region.
The White House has not yet issued an official statement on the timing of the meeting, but sources indicate it could take place as early as this week. The outcome is being closely watched by Israel, Gulf countries, and other global powers.