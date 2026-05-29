What Is 'Arash-e Kamangir'? The System Iran Claims Downed A US Reaper Drone

Alex Almeida, a security analyst at Horizon Engage, a New York-based strategic intelligence platform, told Al Jazeera that the system may be related to other Iranian short-range or loitering surface-to-air weapons. "I suspect it's a further development of one of those systems," he said. "It doesn't rely on fixed guidance from a traditional air defence radar site. It's probably using some kind of electro-optical or heat-seeking guidance — essentially a pop-up SAM system that is easy to set up and launch."