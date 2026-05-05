India Denounces Fujairah Strike; Demands Urgent End to Regional Violence

The diplomatic fallout follows a harrowing drone strike in Fujairah that left three Indian expatriates wounded and an oil facility engulfed in flames.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: pritha mukherjee
Updated on:
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Drone Strike in Fujairah
An Iranian tugboat floats in the foreground as cargo ships sit at anchor in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran. Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • On Tuesday, New Delhi broke its diplomatic silence, termed the recent drone strike on the UAE’s Fujairah oil hub as "unacceptable."

  • For the thousands of Indian expatriates who power the infrastructure of West Asia, the attack is a sobering reminder of their vulnerability.

  • The message was clear: Indian lives are not collateral damage in regional power plays.

The fragile peace of the Gulf has been rattled once again, and this time, the tremors are being felt deeply in Indian households. On Tuesday, New Delhi broke its diplomatic silence, termed the recent drone strike on the UAE’s Fujairah oil hub as "unacceptable." While the geopolitical headlines focus on the friction between Iran and the Emirates, the human cost of this shadow war has arrived in the form of three Indian workers now recovering from injuries sustained in the blast.

The incident, which occurred on Monday, turned a routine workday at a major oil industry zone into a scene of chaos and fire. For the thousands of Indian expatriates who power the infrastructure of West Asia, the attack is a sobering reminder of their vulnerability. In a statement that balanced firm condemnation with a plea for restraint, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called for an immediate "cessation of hostilities" against civilian infrastructure. The message was clear: Indian lives are not collateral damage in regional power plays.

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BY Outlook News Desk

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Beyond the immediate concern for the injured, India’s reaction highlights a deepening anxiety over the stability of the Strait of Hormuz. As a nation heavily reliant on the free flow of commerce through these waters, New Delhi is pushing for "dialogue and diplomacy" over further escalation. Jaiswal’s call for "free and unimpeded navigation" underscores the economic stakes, yet the emotional core of the statement remains fixed on the "innocent civilians" caught in the crossfire.

As the UAE points the finger at Tehran, India finds itself in a familiar, delicate balancing act—maintaining strategic ties while shielding its vast diaspora from the heat of a simmering conflict. For now, the focus remains on the three wounded nationals in Fujairah, whose ordeal has turned a distant political spat into a visceral reality for the nation.

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