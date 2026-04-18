India Summons Iran Envoy After Hormuz Firing Incident

Summary of this article
India summoned Iranian envoy Mohammad Fathali and lodged a strong protest after firing near the Strait of Hormuz.
Two Indian vessels were forced to reverse course amid the incident involving Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.
Iran later reclosed the strait, accusing the US of violating prior understandings.
India on Saturday summoned Iranian envoy Mohammad Fathali after two Indian vessels had to reverse course in the Strait of Hormuz following an incident of firing by Iran's Revolutionary Guards, authoritative sources said.
A strong protest was lodged with the ambassador over the incident, they said.
There is no official word yet on summoning Fathali to the external affairs ministry. Several commercial vessels tried to cross the Strait of Hormuz after Iran on Friday announced that it has opened the waterway for commercial traffic.
Tehran on Saturday said it has again closed the Strait of Hormuz, alleging that the US violated certain understanding reached between the two sides.