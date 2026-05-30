Barcelona Unveil Anthony Gordon: England Winger Steals The Camp Nou Presentation With Flawless Spanish

Barcelona new signing soccer player Anthony Gordon poses with his jersey during his official presentation in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Mateu

1/6 Barcelona new signing soccer player Anthony Gordon poses with his jersey during his official presentation in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Mateu





2/6 Barcelona new signing soccer player Anthony Gordon poses with his jersey during his official presentation in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Mateu





3/6 Barcelona new signing soccer player Anthony Gordon addresses the media during his official presentation in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Mateu





4/6 Barcelona new signing soccer player Anthony Gordon addresses the media during his official presentation in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Mateu





5/6 Barcelona new signing soccer player Anthony Gordon gestures during his official presentation in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Mateu





6/6 Barcelona new signing soccer player Anthony Gordon poses with his jersey during his official presentation in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Mateu





