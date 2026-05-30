Barcelona Unveil Anthony Gordon: England Winger Steals The Camp Nou Presentation With Flawless Spanish
Days ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, England winger Anthony Gordon signed a dream five-year contract with FC Barcelona, a deal reportedly worth 80m euros (£69.3m). The 25-year-old Liverpool-born player underwent a medical with La Liga champions on Thursday and was officially presented to the media the following day, May 29. Addressing the gathering at Camp Nou in flawless Spanish, the former Everton and Newcastle United star said that "Barca are the biggest club on the planet. It is stuff I dreamed [about] as a child." He scored 17 goals for Newcastle in all competitions in the 2025-26 season, including 10 in 12 UEFA Champions League games. Hansi Flick's Blaugrana defended the Spanish league title with ease but were eliminated from the UCL by Atletico Madrid in the quarter-final. Gordon will next link up with the England squad for a training camp before the World Cup, which starts on 11 June. England, the 1966 champions, are in Group L, alongside Croatia, Ghana and Panama.
1/6
2/6
3/6
4/6
5/6
6/6
Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE