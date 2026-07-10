'We'll Bring Six, Not One': E20 Fuel Protesters Accept Nitin Gadkari's Challenge

E20 fuel protesters have accepted Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's challenge, claiming they can present six vehicle owners who allegedly suffered problems after using ethanol-blended petrol.
Protest leader Tehseen Poonawalla has sought a live, media-covered meeting with Gadkari, saying Delhi Police advised him not to approach the minister's residence.
While the government maintains E20 is safe for compatible vehicles and essential for reducing oil imports, protesters continue to raise concerns over mileage loss and compatibility with older vehicles.
A day after Union Minister Nitin Gadkari challenged critics of the nationwide E20 petrol rollout to produce even one person whose vehicle was damaged by ethanol-blended fuel, protesters on Thursday claimed they had identified six such people and sought a public meeting with the minister.
The protesters, however, said they wanted the interaction to take place in the presence of the media and be live-streamed.
Protesters Respond to Gadkari's Challenge
Speaking to India Today TV on Wednesday, Gadkari had challenged critics of E20 fuel to present a single victim who had suffered because of ethanol-blended petrol.
Responding to the challenge, activist and entrepreneur Tehseen Poonawalla, who led a protest against E20 fuel at Delhi's Jantar Mantar last week under the banner of Team Bharat, said he was ready to produce six people whose vehicles had allegedly developed problems after using the fuel.
"We accepted the challenge of Nitin Gadkari ji... We have six such people, but we cannot arrange a meeting with Nitin Gadkari ji," Poonawalla said in a video message.
He claimed Delhi Police had advised him not to visit the minister's residence, saying he could be detained if he did so.
Seeks Public Meeting With Minister
Poonawalla urged Gadkari or the Delhi Police to facilitate a meeting.
"Either Delhi Police should arrange a meeting with you, or you should give us an appointment. But we have only one condition — that any appointment or conversation or discussion should be in front of the media and live-streamed. We will show you those people whose cars have problems [from E20 fuel]," he said.
"I have people with me whose cars have developed issues. Please give me an appointment," he added.
Why E20 Fuel Is Being Opposed
The dispute centres on the government's Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme, under which petrol containing 20% ethanol has been rolled out nationwide.
The policy aims to reduce India's dependence on imported crude oil, lower emissions and boost farmers' incomes. While the National Policy on Biofuels, 2018, had originally targeted 20% ethanol blending by 2030, the government achieved the milestone in December 2025, with nationwide rollout completed in 2026.
Government officials and industry representatives have said E20 petrol offers benefits such as a higher octane rating and improved combustion in compatible engines.
Critics Cite Mileage, Compatibility Concerns
However, critics claim many motorists have experienced reduced fuel efficiency, increased maintenance costs and mechanical issues after switching to E20 petrol.
Several vehicle owners have alleged mileage losses of 10-20%, particularly in vehicles manufactured before 2023, along with complaints of rough idling, clogged fuel systems and wear to fuel-system components.
Protesters also cited an Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) study that reportedly found E20 fuel could damage rubber components in the fuel systems of vehicles designed only for E10 petrol. The report has not been made public.
Social media has also seen numerous posts from users claiming vehicle breakdowns and fuel quality issues after using E20, though these claims remain unverified.
Protesters Seek Consumer Choice
Poonawalla said the protesters were not opposed to ethanol blending itself but to its mandatory implementation without adequate alternatives for owners of older vehicles.
At the Jantar Mantar protest last week, demonstrators argued that millions of E10-compatible vehicles were left without fuel choices following the nationwide rollout.
The Centre has rejected claims that E20 causes widespread damage, with Gadkari and other ministers maintaining that properly serviced vehicles face no major issues and that automobile manufacturers support the use of E20 in compatible models.