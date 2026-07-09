India Vs England, 4th T20I 2026: Check Toss Update And Playing XIs

O
Outlook Sports Desk
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Trailing 2-0 in the series, India face a monumental task to rescue their campaign against a dominant England side in the fourth T20I. To mount a successful comeback, the visitors have absolutely no room for error and must win both of the remaining games

England Vs India, 4th T20I India Tour Of England 2026
England Crumbled India To Just 76 Runs To Give Them Their Greatest Ever Defeat In T20Is. AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Trailing 0-2, India faces a must-win fourth T20I at Bristol to keep the series alive

  • Top-order struggles against pace and lack of discipline have hindered India's batting cohesion

  • Check toss update and playing XIs here

The fourth T20I between England and India at the County Ground, Bristol, is a do-or-die encounter for the visitors. Trailing 0-2 in the five-match series, Shreyas Iyer’s side faces an uphill battle to avoid a series defeat following a demoralizing 125-run loss at Trent Bridge, where they were bundled out for a mere 76 runs—their second-lowest total in history.

The Indian batting lineup has struggled for cohesion against England’s high-pace attack, with both Abhishek Sooryavanshi and captain Shreyas Iyer finding themselves repeatedly unsettled by the lethal combination of Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue. Their failure to negotiate the early movement and extreme speed has left the middle order exposed, forcing them into a cycle of collapses that has defined this series thus far.

Captain Shreyas Iyer, who has won the toss in every game but has yet to register a victory, will be desperate for his bowlers to exert early pressure on a formidable English top order that has been dominant since the opener was washed out.

England, meanwhile, enter this match with all the momentum. Having convincingly outplayed India in the last two outings, Harry Brook’s team is expected to field an unchanged XI, looking to seal the series tonight. The Bristol pitch typically offers a balanced contest, but with the pressure firmly on India to salvage the series, the tactical battle between India’s top-heavy batting and England's clinical bowling will be the decisive factor.

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India Vs England, 4th T20I 2026: Toss Update

India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and has opted to bat first against England in the 4th T20I.

India Vs England, 4th T20I 2026: Playing XIs

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue

India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

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