India Vs Afghanistan Toss Update, 3rd ODI : AFG Batting First - Check Playing XIs For 3rd ODI Clash

IND have already won the 3 match series 2-0.
AFG won the toss and decided to bat first.
Check Playing XI for both the teams below.
Rohit Sharma will likely continue at the top of the order in the dead rubber 3rd ODI against Afghanistan on Saturday. India have already taken a 2-0 lead in the series and Rohit will likely look to finish on a high.
In the first match, the former India captain scored 16 off 16 which was a 25-over affair due to rain while in the second game, he just missed out on his 50 by 2 runs.
India Vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI, 3rd ODI : Toss Update
Afghanistan have won the toss and opted to bat first.
India Vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI, 3rd ODI : Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harsh Dubey, Harshit Rana, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Darwish Rasooli, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Bilal Sami.