IND-W Vs AUS-W Toss Update, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: India Bat First At Lord's - Check Playing XIs

IND-W bat first against AUS-W at Lord's
The game is pivotal for India as a win could help them progress to the semis but a defeat would end their stay in the T20 World Cup
India made one change, bringing back Kranti Gaud in place of Nandani Sharma
India will take on Australia in a crucial match at the legendary Lord’s on Sunday, June 28. If they fail to secure a victory against their well-known rivals, Harmanpreet Kaur and her team could be facing elimination from the group stage of the T20 World Cup.
India has emerged victorious in every match they have played in the tournament so far, with the exception of one loss to South Africa. Due to the tournament's format, that single defeat has placed India in a precarious position. The pressing question now is whether they can overcome a formidable Australian team tonight.
IND-W Vs AUS-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
India win toss, opt to bat first vs Australia at Lord’s.
India made one change, bringing back Kranti Gaud in place of Nandani Sharma.
Australia also made a change, with captain Sophie Molineux recalling Phoebe Litchfield, who returned after recovering from an injury sustained earlier in the tournament, while Alana King missed out.
Earlier in the day, South Africa's four-wicket win over Bangladesh turned the contest into a virtual quarterfinal for India, who must win to qualify for the last four.
Australia are on top of Group A with eight points from four matches, while South Africa are second with eight points from five games. India are third with eight points from four games.
IND-W Vs AUS-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
Australia Women (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(w), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux(c), Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton
India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud
IND-W Vs AUS-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming Info
Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match?
The India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.
The India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match will be streamed live on the JioStar app and website.