False Dawn At Lord's: Why India’s ICC T20 World Cup Exit Was An Accident Waiting To Happen

Pace Bowling Stagnation: A glaring imbalance plagued the bowling unit throughout the tournament, with spinners accounting for roughly 87.5% of the team's wickets. The lack of a penetration-capable pace battery meant India struggled to disrupt opposition batters in the powerplay or hold their own in high-pressure death overs. The reliance on inexperience—evidenced by the use of newcomers like Shree Charani and Nandni Sharma—demonstrated a lack of depth in the current pace-bowling pipeline.