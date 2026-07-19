Lionel Messi's Golden Boot Dream Explained: What Argentina Star Needs To Beat Kylian Mbappe

Messi needs a hat-trick against Spain to win the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot outright
Mbappe leads the race with 10 goals after scoring twice in the third-place playoff
Messi has eight goals and four assists heading into the final
Lionel Messi has won almost everything football has to offer. World Cups, Ballons d'Or, Champions League titles and countless individual honors have all found a place in his glittering cabinet. Yet one prize has continued to elude him, the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot.
At the 2026 FIFA World Cup, it finally looked destined to be his. Instead, with just one match left, Messi finds himself chasing both history and Kylian Mbappe in one final dramatic twist.
The 39-year-old has been sensational throughout the tournament, driving Argentina into a second consecutive World Cup final with eight goals and four assists, his best-ever return in a single World Cup.
From Tournament Favorite to Chasing the Race
Messi's campaign has been one of the finest individual World Cup performances in recent memory. He announced himself with a hat-trick against Algeria before continuing his relentless form throughout the knockout rounds, adding goals against Cape Verde, Egypt and Switzerland while creating chances at will.
His two assists in Argentina's semifinal victory over England kept him atop the Golden Boot standings heading into the final weekend thanks to FIFA's first tiebreaker, assists.
Everything changed in the third-place playoff.
France's thrilling 6-4 defeat to England turned the Golden Boot race on its head. While Les Bleus fell short, Mbappe scored twice and added an assist, taking his tournament tally to 10 goals. The brace also saw the Real Madrid superstar become the all-time leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history with 22 goals, overtaking Messi's previous mark of 21.
What Messi Must Do to Win the Golden Boot
The equation is now brutally simple.
Messi enters the World Cup final against Spain with eight goals and four assists, trailing Mbappe's 10 goals and four assists.
There are only a few scenarios in which the Argentine can still claim the Golden Boot:
Score a hat-trick against Spain to finish on 11 goals and win the award outright.
Score twice and register an assist, leaving both players level on 10 goals but giving Messi five assists to Mbappe's four, enough to win via the first tiebreaker.
Score only twice without an assist, and things become complicated. Both players would finish with 10 goals and four assists, forcing the award to the second tiebreaker: fewest minutes played. FIFA's regulations state that if goals and assists are equal, the player who required fewer minutes wins the Golden Boot.
That may work against Messi.
Mbappe completed his tournament with 769 minutes, while Messi entered the final having already played 712 minutes, including two extra-time matches. If the Argentine plays the entire final, he is expected to surpass Mbappe's total, making the tiebreak increasingly difficult.
More Than Just the Golden Boot
Even if the Golden Boot slips away once again, Messi still has history within reach.
A brace against Spain would move him to 23 career World Cup goals, reclaiming the all-time scoring record from Mbappé only a day after losing it. More importantly, it could deliver Argentina back-to-back World Cup titles, arguably the achievement Messi values most.
Individual recognition may still arrive as well. After orchestrating another remarkable World Cup campaign with goals, assists and decisive performances, Messi is widely expected to claim a third FIFA World Cup Golden Ball, awarded to the tournament's best player.
For a player who has rewritten football history countless times, one final masterpiece against Spain could yet transform an already legendary tournament into his most unforgettable World Cup chapter.