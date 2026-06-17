Argentina Vs Algeria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi Starts For Defending Champs - Check Lineups

Argentina Vs Algeria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi Starts
ARG Starting XI: Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Facundo Medina; Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Thiago Almada; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez.
ALG Starting XI: Luca Zidane; Mohamed Farsi Belghali, Aissa Mandi, Ramy Bensebaini, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Hicham Boudaoui, Ahmed Kendouci Maza, Nabil Bentaleb; Anis Hadj Moussa, Amine Gouiri, Farid El Melali Chaibi
Argentina Vs Algeria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi's Injury Status
Messi seeks 200th cap if and when he enters the field of action. The Inter Miami ace is nursing an injury and his manager has been skeptical of his inclusion.
“Not only the Argentinian population but everybody — the whole planet — wants to see him play,” ARG coach Lionel Scaloni explained. “Everybody wants to see him on the pitch, because he has an effect not only on Argentina fans but supporters all over the world.”
“There’s nothing negative to say,” Scaloni said. “He’s always been there, and he’s essential for us. He’s going to remain that way.”
Argentina Vs Algeria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record
Matches played: 1
Argentina wins: 1
Algeria wins: 0
Draws: 0
Goals scored by Argentina: 4
Goals scored by Algeria: 3