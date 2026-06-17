Argentina Vs Algeria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi Starts For Defending Champs - Check Lineups

Argentina's Lionel Messi practices for the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament in Kansas City, Kansas. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Welcome to our live coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup! Defending champions Argentina begin their historic title defence against a resilient Algeria in an explosive Group J opener at Kansas City Stadium today (17th June). All eyes are glued to the legendary Lionel Messi, who makes his record-breaking sixth World Cup appearance in what many believe is his final international tournament. Lionel Scaloni brings a star-studded squad, also featuring Lautaro Martinez and Enzo Fernandez. Le Albiceleste are looking to establish immediate dominance in their title defence. Meanwhile, Vladimir Petkovic's Fennec Foxes return to football's grandest stage after a 12-year absence. They will rely on the lethal scoring form of Mohammed Amoura and the captain, Riyad Mahrez, to orchestrate a historic upset. The atmosphere is immense as both teams enter the pitch. Follow our real-time, minute-by-minute updates from the ARG vs ALG football match here:

LIVE UPDATES

17 Jun 2026, 05:56:09 am IST Argentina Vs Algeria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi Starts ARG Starting XI: Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Facundo Medina; Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Thiago Almada; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez. ALG Starting XI: Luca Zidane; Mohamed Farsi Belghali, Aissa Mandi, Ramy Bensebaini, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Hicham Boudaoui, Ahmed Kendouci Maza, Nabil Bentaleb; Anis Hadj Moussa, Amine Gouiri, Farid El Melali Chaibi

17 Jun 2026, 05:36:34 am IST Argentina Vs Algeria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi's Injury Status Messi seeks 200th cap if and when he enters the field of action. The Inter Miami ace is nursing an injury and his manager has been skeptical of his inclusion. “Not only the Argentinian population but everybody — the whole planet — wants to see him play,” ARG coach Lionel Scaloni explained. “Everybody wants to see him on the pitch, because he has an effect not only on Argentina fans but supporters all over the world.” “There’s nothing negative to say,” Scaloni said. “He’s always been there, and he’s essential for us. He’s going to remain that way.”