Agnipath Retention Explained: Will More Agniveers Now Get Permanent Jobs?

The Department of Military Affairs is reviewing a proposal to raise Agniveer retention from 25% to 70–75% in certain specialised departments.
The Navy's push for higher retention is strongest for technical roles where it can take three or more years just to reach basic operational proficiency, leaving the service little return on its training investment.
The proposed overhaul also includes lifetime financial support for families of Agniveers killed in action and lifelong medical cover for service-related disabilities, addressing two of the scheme's biggest criticisms since its launch in 2022.
The Agnipath scheme which was launched in June 2022, had a built in system where 25% of the recruits were retained by the armed forces and the rest were sent back to civilian life with a tax free lump sum payment. The logic behind this was to bring down the average age of the armed forces, reduce the long-term pension burden, and free up capital expenditure for weapons and technology.
The first batch of Agniveers is scheduled to complete its four-year term in October 2026. Before that deadline arrives, a report by The Indian Express said that the armed force are considering a significantly higher proportion of Agniveer recruits than the earlier number. The report stated that the proportion could rise to as high as 75% of the recruits.
Why Are The Armed Forces Seeking Higher Retention?
Three years of field experience have produced a consistent finding: losing 75% of a trained cohort at the four-year mark is operationally wasteful in technically demanding roles. The Department of Military Affairs, headed by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, is reportedly reviewing a proposal that focuses on three key enhancements: lifetime financial support to families in case an Agniveer dies in the line of duty, lifelong medical cover for Agniveers disabled during service, and a substantial increase in the number of personnel retained after four years.
The Army's own experience has been broadly positive on trainability — in an interview with IANS, outgoing Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi said Agniveers are adapting well to modern battlefield systems including drones, surveillance networks, and electronic warfare. But his rider was equally important.
He said refinements to the scheme should be guided by operational requirements and field experience rather than predetermined numbers, and that the first batch had not yet completed its full service cycle, making a final assessment premature. In plain language, any change to the retention rate must be justified by what the services actually need, not by political pressure or public sentiment.
What Is The Current 25% Rule?
Under the current Agnipath framework, all three services — Army, Navy, Air Force — may retain up to 25% of each Agniveer batch for permanent regular service after the four-year term ends. Those retained continue for a minimum total service of 15 years, with full military pay rising from approximately ₹40,000 to ₹60,000 per month as rank increases, along with allowances and eventual pension eligibility after 20 years.
The remaining 75% are released with the Seva Nidhi package — the ₹11.71 lakh lump sum drawn from equal contributions by the Agniveer and the government, plus interest.
The 25% figure was not an arbitrary choice. It was calibrated to keep the overall force younger, the average age of the armed forces had risen to around 32 years before Agnipath, while still maintaining a pipeline of experienced permanent soldiers. The 75% release rate also creates substantial long-term savings on the pension side, freeing defence budget to be redirected toward capital expenditure on weapons and technology.
Why Does The Navy Want 75% Retention?
The Navy's case for higher retention is the most technically grounded of the three services. Naval specialisations — submarine operations, naval aviation, electronic warfare, anti-submarine warfare, communications — require extended training pipelines that can run to three or more years before a sailor reaches basic operational proficiency. By the time a naval Agniveer is fully productive in a technical role, their four-year tenure is nearly over, and the Navy faces losing them just as the return on its training investment begins.
For the Navy, this would mean keeping the large majority of its technically trained specialists rather than releasing them after four years to be replaced by a new cohort who must undergo the same lengthy training all over again. Raising the retention rate to 75% would mean greater job security for Agniveers, stronger morale within units, and a more experienced fighting force — while still allowing the services to recruit fresh candidates periodically to keep the average age young.
Will The Government Approve The Proposal?
A decision has not yet been announced, but the urgency is structural rather than political: the first batch of Agniveers completes its tenure in October 2026, and retention decisions for that batch must be made before then. The DMA has been working through the proposal, and media reports indicate a decision is expected soon.
The political context has also shifted since 2022. The scheme was launched under opposition from youth groups, particularly in northern India, who saw it as denying young people the secure government employment a traditional army career provided.
The announcement triggered widespread protests across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, with youth who had been waiting years for military recruitment — delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic — feeling excluded by the new age limits and the lack of pension for the 75% who would be released. Raising retention rates would address the core concern without formally dismantling the scheme.
What Does This Mean For Future Agniveer Recruitment?
If the retention rate rises significantly, to 50%, 60%, or 75% in technical roles, the Agnipath scheme's underlying financial model changes significantly. The pension savings that justified the scheme depend on releasing the large majority of Agniveers at four years. If most are retained permanently, the long-term pension liability begins to accumulate again, partially eroding the fiscal rationale.
The compromise most likely under active consideration preserves a lower retention rate for general-duty roles, where four years is genuinely sufficient to train a capable soldier and the Army's operational model can absorb high turnover. It also creates a higher retention category for specialist technical branches in the Navy and Air Force, where the training investment is too large to write off every four years. This would make the scheme service-specific and role-specific rather than applying a single rate across all three forces.