Armed Forces Plan to Retain More Agniveers After Four-Year Tenure

The Indian Navy is likely to seek retention of up to 75 per cent of its Agniveer recruits.
The Indian Army and the Indian Air Force may push to retain around 50 per cent of their personnel.
Strategic insights from Operation Sindoor highlighted the need for longer field experience and repeated operational deployments.
The Indian Armed Forces are considering increasing the retention rate of Agniveers beyond the current 25 per cent limit. This comes as the first batches of recruits, who began training in early 2023, near the end of their four-year tenure later this year.
The Indian Navy is likely to seek retention of up to 75 per cent of its recruits. The Indian Army and the Indian Air Force may push to retain around 50 per cent of their personnel.
Under existing Agnipath rules, only 25 per cent of Agniveers are eligible for permanent induction based on merit, medical fitness and organisational requirements. The three services and the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) will discuss the proposal further before deciding.
Operational Lessons and Shortfalls
Strategic insights from Operation Sindoor are driving the push for higher retention. Military officers found the performance of Agniveers during the operation to be satisfactory. However, they concluded that longer field experience and repeated operational deployments remain crucial in high-intensity military situations, as per news reports.
Retaining a larger share of trained personnel would provide a broader pool of experienced soldiers. These troops are already familiar with modern weapons systems and emerging military technologies.
With thousands of regular personnel retiring annually, a low retention rate risks creating temporary gaps in manpower before future recruitment cycles can stabilise force levels. The Army currently faces an estimated shortfall of around 1.8 lakh personnel over the next few years. To address this deficit, the force plans to progressively increase its Agniveer recruitment.
Alternative Retention Models
The central government introduced the Agnipath scheme in 2022. It recruits youth between the ages of 17.5 and 21, with a one-time age relaxation during the first recruitment cycle, for a four-year tenure. Non-retained personnel receive a financial package and skill certification to assist their transition to civilian careers.
A previous proposal to increase retention was sent to the DMA but was returned for re-evaluation. The military services have not officially confirmed the current proposal.
Even if the overall 25 per cent cap remains unchanged, specialised formations could induct a higher proportion of retained Agniveers, while other units continue to have a larger share of personnel serving their initial four-year tenure. The Army's newly raised Bhairav battalions are among the units where such a model could be explored.