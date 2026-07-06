AUS-W Vs ENG-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final: Australia Beat England, Lift Their Seventh Title
Australia won the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup after smashing England in the final by seven wickets at Lord’s on Sunday. Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield supercharged the chase of 151 runs from the second over to the 13th in a 100-run partnership off 67 balls. Litchfield fell 34 runs from victory and Mooney was out 11 runs from the inevitable end after her third match-winning fifty in Australia’s last three successful finals. Overseeing the winning runs in the middle with 17 balls to spare was another stalwart, Ellyse Perry, winning her seventh world T20 trophy. Australia pulled off the highest successful chase in a final at 153-3 after restricting England to 150-4. This was the 10th, biggest and most popular Women’s T20 World Cup and Australia extended its staggering record to seven titles from eight finals.
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