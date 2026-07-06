AUS-W Vs ENG-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final: Australia Beat England, Lift Their Seventh Title

Australia won the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup after smashing England in the final by seven wickets at Lord’s on Sunday. Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield supercharged the chase of 151 runs from the second over to the 13th in a 100-run partnership off 67 balls. Litchfield fell 34 runs from victory and Mooney was out 11 runs from the inevitable end after her third match-winning fifty in Australia’s last three successful finals. Overseeing the winning runs in the middle with 17 balls to spare was another stalwart, Ellyse Perry, winning her seventh world T20 trophy. Australia pulled off the highest successful chase in a final at 153-3 after restricting England to 150-4. This was the 10th, biggest and most popular Women’s T20 World Cup and Australia extended its staggering record to seven titles from eight finals.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
T20 World Cup Final AUS Women won by 7 wickets
The Australia team celebrate with the trophy after winning the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup final between England and Australia in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
1/17
AUS Women won by 7 wickets T20 World Cup Final
The Australia team celebrate on the podium with the trophy after winning the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup final between England and Australia in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/17
Australia Women won by 7 wickets T20 World Cup Final
Australia's Ashleigh Gardner, carries the trophy as teammates celebrate after winning the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup final between England and Australia in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/17
T20 World Cup Final Australia Women won by 7 wickets
The Australian team celebrates after winning the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup final between England and Australia in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/17
AUS-W vs ENG-W: T20 World Cup Final
Australia's Ellyse Perry, and Australia's Ashleigh Gardner, celebrate as they win the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup final between England and Australia in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/17
Beth Mooney ICC Womens T20 World Cup Final
Australia's Beth Mooney, walks off the pitch after being given out lbw, during the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup final between England and Australia in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/17
Beth Mooney T20 World Cup 2026 Final
England's wicketkeeper Amy Jones, appeals for lbw on Australia's Beth Mooney, which was given after a review during the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup final between England and Australia in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/17
Beth Mooney Women T20 World Cup Final
Australia's Beth Mooney, celebrates getting 50 not out during the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup final between England and Australia in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/17
Beth Mooney Womens T20 Cricket World Cup final
Australia's Beth Mooney, hits runs during the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup final between England and Australia in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/17
Phoebe Litchfield ICC Womens T20 World Cup Final
Australia's Phoebe Litchfield, makes her ground as England's wicketkeeper Amy Jones, attempts a run out during the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup final between England and Australia in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/17
Georgia Voll ICC Womens T20 World Cup Final
Australia's Georgia Voll, is bowled out by England's Lauren Bell, during the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup final between England and Australia in London. | Photo: AP /Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/17
Freya Kemp ICC Womens T20 World Cup Final
England's Freya Kemp, plays a shot during the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup final between England and Australia in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/17
Alice Capsey ICC Womens T20 World Cup Final
England's Alice Capsey, hits a six during the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup final between England and Australia in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
13/17
Natalie Sciver-Brunt ICC Womens T20 World Cup Final
England's Natalie Sciver-Brunt, plays a shot during the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup final between England and Australia in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
14/17
Danni Wyatt-Hodge ICC Womens T20 World Cup Final
England's Danni Wyatt-Hodge plays a shot during the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup final between England and Australia in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
15/17
Amy Jones ICC Womens T20 World Cup Final
England's Amy Jones, clips a ball from Australia's Lucy Hamilton, to be caught out by Australia's Georgia Voll, during the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup final between England and Australia in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
16/17
Rita Ora performs ahead of the Womens T20 Cricket World Cup final
Rita Ora performs ahead of the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup final between England and Australia in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
17/17
Rita Ora performs ICC Womens T20 World Cup Final
Rita Ora performs ahead of the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup final between England and Australia in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories