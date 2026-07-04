England Vs India, 2nd T20I Toss Update: Sooryavanshi's Becomes Youngest Debutant, Tongue's Maiden Debut

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Indian Skipper Shreyas Iyer called it right at the toss and has opted to have a bat first in the second T20I against England at the Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes Indias Youngest-Ever International Cricketer
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes India's Youngest-Ever International Cricketer, Debuts Against England; Replaces Samson Photo: X/BCCI

India have won the toss and have decided to bat first.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes the youngest ever International cricketer for India.

Josh Tongue receives his maiden cap from Jofra Archer as he debut's for England today in T20Is.

Also follow the LIVE updates of IND vs ENG 2nd T20I over here.

India Vs England Live Score, 2nd T20I: Playing XIs

India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue

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