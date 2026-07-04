England Vs India, 2nd T20I Toss Update: Sooryavanshi's Becomes Youngest Debutant, Tongue's Maiden Debut

India have won the toss and have decided to bat first.
Josh Tongue receives his maiden cap from Jofra Archer as he debut's for England today in T20Is.
India Vs England Live Score, 2nd T20I: Playing XIs
India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue