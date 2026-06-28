Belfast Ambush: India's Middle-Order Surrender Amplifies Sooryavanshi Demands

Missing five first-choice regular bowlers to injury, the underdogs got off to a poor start with the bat. Newly appointed captain Tucker led the counter-attack, smashing a fluent 50 off 36 balls to anchor two definitive stands, 64 off 44 for the fifth with Gareth Delany and 49 off 16 with George Dockrell. India's best stand was 35 in 254 for the 7th wicket, for context.