Ireland Vs India LIVE Streaming, 1st T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make His International Debut In Belfast?

India and Ireland will lock horns in the first T20I in Belfast on June 26
Fans are waiting in anticipation for 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to make his international debut in the series
The live action will begin at 6:00 PM IST
India will begin their white-ball tour of Ireland and England with the opening T20I against Ireland at the Stormont Cricket Ground in Belfast on Friday, June 26. The series will also mark India's first T20 assignment since the captaincy baton passed from Suryakumar Yadav to Shreyas Iyer.
India have become a force to be reckoned with in the shortest format, having won back-to-back World Cups, and it will be interesting to see how Shreyas Iyer fares as captain upon his return to the national T20 setup after a gap of two-and-a-half years.
The inclusion of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the squad for the tour has already added to the excitement around the series. Fans across the world, eagerly waiting to see the teenage sensation take on international bowlers in an India jersey, have rushed to secure tickets for the clash, anticipating that Sooryavanshi could walk straight into the playing XI.
Cricket Ireland, too, appears keen to capitalise on the Sooryavanshi buzz and has decided to install temporary stands to expand the capacity of the 4,200-seat venue.
Whether Sooryavanshi makes the playing XI or not, he has already built a huge reputation in a short span of time, so much so that fans are flocking to stadiums just to catch a glimpse of the "Baby Boss" in action.
The Indian team, who usually play their Ireland fixtures in Malahide, will this time play both matches of the Ireland leg in Belfast. While the venue is not entirely unfamiliar to India, having hosted ODIs involving them back in 2007, no member of the current T20I squad was part of that side.
Ireland Vs India, 1st T20I: Squads
India: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Sharma, Suryansh Shedge, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
Ireland: Lorcan Tucker (c), Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Matthew Humphreys, Gavin Hoey, Matthew Hollard, Liam McCarthy, Jai Moondra, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Reuben Wilson.
Ireland Vs India, 1st T20I: Streaming/Telcast Indo
When and where will the 1st T20I between Ireland and England be played?
The 1st T20I between Ireland and England will be played at the Stormont Cricket Ground in Belfast on Friday, June 26.
Where can you watch the 1st T20I match between Ireland and India?
The first T20I between India and Ireland will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India. It will also be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. The live action will begin at 6:00 PM IST.