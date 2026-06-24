Outlook Explains | Why Does 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Needs To Have A Separate Dressing Room During England Tour?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s record-breaking rise has earned him a historic senior India call-up at age 15
Strict international safeguarding rules require him to use separate changing facilities during the England tour
To ensure his well-being, governing bodies and the BCCI have arranged for his parents to accompany him
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has emerged as a genuine breakout star of Indian cricket, capturing global attention with his record-breaking performances in the IPL 2026. As the youngest player ever selected for the Indian men's cricket team at just 15 years and 71 days old, his ascent has been nothing short of meteoric.
Following a prolific campaign where he amassed 776 runs, including a century and a staggering 72 sixes, Sooryavanshi earned his maiden call-up to the senior squad for the upcoming T20 series against Ireland and England. This historic selection places him on the precipice of international stardom, marking the beginning of what many expect to be a legendary career.
However, due to his age, Sooryavanshi will be required to use a separate dressing room throughout the England tour to comply with strict international safeguarding protocols.
Why The Arrangement Was Made?
The arrangement for a separate dressing room was implemented specifically to adhere to international safeguarding protocols during the tour of England. Because the England series is an official International Cricket Council (ICC) event, it is governed by strict regulations established by both the ICC and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).
These governing bodies maintain a policy that prohibits individuals under the age of 16 from sharing adult changing room facilities. To ensure compliance while allowing Sooryavanshi to participate, the team has provided him with his own private facilities at all venues.
He remains permitted to join the senior team in the dressing room during the matches and for essential team talks, with the restriction applying only to the moments when players are changing before and after play.
Are There Rules For Minor Cricketers?
While such measures are standard practice in many professional sports environments across the UK—much like the protocols previously observed for other teenage athletes—these specific rules do not currently apply to domestic cricket in India. In his experience with the Rajasthan Royals during the IPL, Sooryavanshi utilized the same changing facilities as his adult teammates throughout the season.
The transition to the England tour marks a significant shift, as the regulatory framework for ICC events is significantly more prescriptive regarding the segregation of minor athletes from adult changing environments to ensure complete compliance with child protection standards.
What Happens On International Tours?
On international tours managed by the ICC, safeguarding procedures are non-negotiable and apply to every member nation. Beyond the requirement for separate changing facilities, the involvement of the Cricket Regulator and local county safeguarding officers is a hallmark of these events.
These officials work in conjunction with the team's liaison officers to conduct thorough risk assessments for each venue, ensuring that the environment is suitable for a minor. Furthermore, given his age, Sooryavanshi’s parents have been cleared to travel with him and are staying in the same hotel, an arrangement that deviates from standard team protocols but was specifically authorized to provide an added layer of parental support and care during his maiden tour.
Why Child Protection Matters In Elite Sport?
Child protection in elite sport is about keeping young stars safe. It allows talented individuals to grow without facing the risks found in adult-professional spaces. These environments are often high-pressure and built for adults.
By setting clear boundaries, like separate changing areas and having family nearby, officials reduce potential risks. These policies prioritize the athlete’s personal development alongside their professional growth. They maintain a "zero-tolerance" approach to any misconduct. This ensures the environment never compromises a minor’s well-being.
How Teams Balance Talent And Safety?
Teams balance immense talent with necessary safety measures by building strong support systems. This goes beyond just physical protection. Coaches, management, and officials work together to ensure the young player is never isolated but remains properly supervised. The team allows him to join all meetings and match-day activities.
This preserves the essential team-bonding experience. At the same time, keeping personal moments separate respects all legal and ethical child safeguarding requirements. This nuanced approach helps a 15-year-old compete on the world stage. It ensures his transition into professional life is handled with the right level of protection.
Why does Vaibhav Sooryavanshi need a separate dressing room?
International safeguarding regulations from the ICC and ECB prohibit players under the age of 16 from sharing changing room environments with adults.
Is this a common rule in Indian cricket?
No, such restrictions do not currently exist in India, where Sooryavanshi previously shared facilities with his adult teammates during the IPL.
How is the team supporting him during this tour?
Beyond providing separate facilities, authorities have approved the exceptional measure of allowing his parents to accompany him and stay at the team hotel to provide consistent support.