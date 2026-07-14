Abhay Deol Backs Sonam Wangchuk, Joins Zeenat Aman, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak And Others

Abhay Deol joined Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, Zeenat Aman and Omi Vaidya in supporting Sonam Wangchuk.
Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike entered its 17th day amid growing health concerns nationwide.
Protest organisers claimed Wangchuk has lost nearly 9 kg during the indefinite fast.
Support for Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike continues to grow, with actors Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah and now Abhay Deol expressing solidarity with the climate activist. As Wangchuk's indefinite fast entered its 17th day at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, concerns over his health have intensified, prompting several public figures to urge authorities to engage in dialogue.
Abhay Deol extends support to Sonam Wangchuk
After Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, writer Arundhati Roy and filmmaker Sanjay Kak appealed for Wangchuk's well-being, Abhay Deol also voiced his support through Instagram.
The actor shared a photograph of Wangchuk from the protest site along with a broken heart emoji, signalling solidarity with the activist as concern over his health continues to mount.
Earlier, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Arundhati Roy and several others had appealed to the Cockroach Janata Party to reconsider the indefinite fast. In a joint statement, it was said that the hunger strike should be ended in the interest of the longer struggle ahead, describing the movement as a marathon rather than a sprint.
Actor Zeenat Aman also recently voiced her support for Wangchuk through a heartfelt social media post, urging the Indian government to initiate a peaceful dialogue with the activist before it is too late.
Sonam Wangchuk's health remains a concern
According to the Cockroach Janata Party, Wangchuk has lost nearly 9 kg since beginning his indefinite fast and is reportedly facing worsening health issues. The protest is demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, along with ₹1 crore compensation for the families of aspirants who allegedly died by suicide following the controversy.
The protest began on June 20, while Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has remained on an indefinite fast since then. The organisation has also announced a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, which coincides with the opening day of the Monsoon Session.