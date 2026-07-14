Abhay Deol Backs Sonam Wangchuk, Joins Zeenat Aman, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak And Others

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The activist's indefinite fast has entered its 17th day, with growing concern over his deteriorating health.

Abhay Deol
Abhay Deol Supports Sonam Wangchuk Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Abhay Deol joined Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, Zeenat Aman and Omi Vaidya in supporting Sonam Wangchuk.

  • Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike entered its 17th day amid growing health concerns nationwide.

  • Protest organisers claimed Wangchuk has lost nearly 9 kg during the indefinite fast.

Support for Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike continues to grow, with actors Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah and now Abhay Deol expressing solidarity with the climate activist. As Wangchuk's indefinite fast entered its 17th day at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, concerns over his health have intensified, prompting several public figures to urge authorities to engage in dialogue.

Abhay Deol extends support to Sonam Wangchuk

After Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, writer Arundhati Roy and filmmaker Sanjay Kak appealed for Wangchuk's well-being, Abhay Deol also voiced his support through Instagram.

The actor shared a photograph of Wangchuk from the protest site along with a broken heart emoji, signalling solidarity with the activist as concern over his health continues to mount.

Earlier, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Arundhati Roy and several others had appealed to the Cockroach Janata Party to reconsider the indefinite fast. In a joint statement, it was said that the hunger strike should be ended in the interest of the longer struggle ahead, describing the movement as a marathon rather than a sprint.

Omi Vaidya voices support for Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike - Instagram
'Don't Want Phunsukh Wangdu To Die': 3 Idiots Actor Omi Vaidya Urges People To Support Sonam Wangchuk Amid Hunger Strike

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Related Content
Shabana Azmi urges Sonam Wangchuk to end hunger strike - Instgaram
Zeenat Aman Voices Support for Sonam Wangchuk Amid Hunger Strike, Urges Centre to Hold Talks - Instagram
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk during his indefinite hunger strike, demanding action over alleged examination irregularities and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. Wangchuk is on the 13th day of his hunger strike. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk being assisted by a medical professional and Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during a hunger strike by CJP demanding action over alleged irregularities in examinations and seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. Wangchuk is on the 16th day of his indefinite hunger strike. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Actor Zeenat Aman also recently voiced her support for Wangchuk through a heartfelt social media post, urging the Indian government to initiate a peaceful dialogue with the activist before it is too late.

Sonam Wangchuk's health remains a concern

According to the Cockroach Janata Party, Wangchuk has lost nearly 9 kg since beginning his indefinite fast and is reportedly facing worsening health issues. The protest is demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, along with ₹1 crore compensation for the families of aspirants who allegedly died by suicide following the controversy.

Zeenat Aman urges talks with Sonam Wangchuk - Instagram
Zeenat Aman Backs Sonam Wangchuk, Appeals For Talks As Hunger Strike Continues

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

The protest began on June 20, while Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has remained on an indefinite fast since then. The organisation has also announced a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, which coincides with the opening day of the Monsoon Session.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories