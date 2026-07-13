CJP Calls For Accountability, Raises Concern Over Wangchuk's Health On Day 16 Of Hunger Strike

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Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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CJP spokesperson Saurav Das issued an "SOS to every Indian", expressing concern over Sonam Wangchuk's health and demanding accountability.

CJP protest at Jantar Mantar
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk being assisted by a medical professional and Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during a hunger strike by CJP demanding action over alleged irregularities in examinations and seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. Wangchuk is on the 16th day of his indefinite hunger strike. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Summary of this article

Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike entered Day 16 as CJP urged the Centre to address education accountability concerns.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das issued an SOS, warning Wangchuk's health was deteriorating and demanding immediate government action.

CJP announced a July 20 Parliament march, seeking Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and compensation for affected families.

As social activist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike entered its 16th day, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) intensified its appeal to the Centre, with party leaders warning that the protest had reached a critical stage and urging the government to engage before the situation worsens.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das issued an emotional "SOS to every Indian", expressing concern over Wangchuk's deteriorating health and accusing the government of ignoring a protest centred on accountability in the education system.

"Things are looking grimmer by the day. I don't know how much longer Sonam sir can hold on. He keeps telling us he can. But those of us sitting beside him are terribly worried," Das wrote.

Describing Wangchuk as a recipient of the Ramon Magsaysay Award who chose "sacrifice over comfort", Das said the activist was risking his life "for the future of our children, the young, and this country."

"He sits for those dead students murdered by a broken, corrupt education system. He is sacrificing his body and maybe his life for a greater cause," he said.

Questioning why Wangchuk had to resort to a hunger strike to be heard, Das wrote, "What does it say about us that a son of India, who brought us such great honour before the world, has to starve himself to death simply to be heard by his own government?"

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Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk with Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Activist Sonam Wangchuk - PTI
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk during his indefinite hunger strike, demanding action over alleged examination irregularities and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. Wangchuk is on the 13th day of his hunger strike. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk during his indefinite hunger strike, amid an ongoing protest by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), demanding action over alleged examination irregularities and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. Wangchuk is on the 14th day of his hunger strike. - | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

He also criticised what he described as growing public indifference, saying, "We stopped feeling. We became spectators to suffering. We convinced ourselves that someone else will speak, someone else will act."

Calling July 20 "our last attempt to save you", Das appealed to citizens to join the movement, warning, "If we cannot stand up now, history will not ask what Sonam Wangchuk did for India. It will ask what India did when Sonam Wangchuk needed her."

Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also appealed to the Centre to avoid turning the issue into "a battle of egos."

"Day 16 of @Wangchuk66's hunger strike. I request the Government not to turn this into a battle of egos as human lives are at stake here," Dipke posted on X.

He added that "acknowledging a mistake is not a sign of weakness. It is a sign of maturity, accountability, and the willingness to correct course. All we are asking for is accountability."

The CJP has been demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and ₹1 crore compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide over alleged examination irregularities.

The party has also announced a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, coinciding with the opening day of the Monsoon Session. The CJP's protest began on June 20, while Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has remained on an indefinite hunger strike since then.

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