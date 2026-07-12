'I Am Just An Ordinary Citizen': Sonam Wangchuk Rejects 'Modern Gandhi' Tag, Urges Public To Join Protest

Call To Action

He urged people to stop looking for heroes and instead take responsibility as citizens. "Please don't look for a hero in someone else. Be the hero of your own life. Fulfil your responsibilities as a citizen," he said.



Referring to the student suicides that the CJP has linked to alleged examination irregularities, Wangchuk urged people to participate in the movement instead of remaining passive.



"If one of those students had been your sister or daughter, you would have joined us. But don't wait for that. If you can't come here every day, join us at least for one day at Jantar Mantar. If you can't come to Delhi, observe a fast wherever you are and share your message," he added.



He also reiterated his appeal for people to join the proposed march to Parliament on July 20 to urge MPs to take up the issues raised by the protesters. "Like us, you don't have to remain hungry for 24 days. Come after having your meal. But take responsibility as citizens and join us on July 20," he said.

