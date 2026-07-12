TMC Rebel Faction Gains Momentum As Key Mamata Loyalists Join Anti-Mamata Camp

In response, the Mamata Banerjee-led official TMC camp also held its own meeting to plan the commemoration of July 21 Martyrs’ Day — a significant date in the party’s history. TMC Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee asserted the strength of the original party, saying, “Despite threats, many workers and leaders attended the meeting. It is not leaders but workers who are precious to us. In future, we will choose leaders from those who are with us.”